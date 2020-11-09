Custom Rabbit and Mouse Recombinant Monoclonal Antibodies

AMSBIO announce a new rabbit and mouse recombinant monoclonal antibody development service based upon a revolutionary technology platform.

The DimAb™ development platform is different from traditional hybridoma fusion technologies in that it can directly isolate IgG genes from B cells of immunized animals. Using this novel platform - a number of custom development projects have already been completed with high customer satisfaction.

Comparing with other animals, rabbits have a unique B cell development process that is more distant from the human development process compared to rodents. Rabbit B cells utilize a dual affinity maturation mechanism combining gene conversion and somatic hypermutation. Additionally, rabbit IgG has a unique protein structure, including one subtype of IgG. These differences enable rabbits to produce antibodies with higher affinity and wider diversity. As a consequence, in recent years, rabbit monoclonal antibodies have gained popularity for a range of immunological assay developments, especially for pathology applications. On October 8th 2019, the first rabbit monoclonal antibody derived drug Beovu® was approved by the FDA for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

In the past, rabbit monoclonal development technology required a patent protected rabbit myeloma cell line, which limited its applications in many areas. Today, AMSBIO's new DimAb technology platform provides a great technological breakthrough in this area. Without using myeloma cells, AMSBIO can directly isolate IgG genes from positive B cell clones. This not only enables shorter development times, but also allows direct acquisition of IgG genetic coding information.

Although mouse hybridoma technology was developed several decades ago, it is still the major working horse people commonly using for monoclonal antibody development. However, there are limitations in the preparation of monoclonal antibodies by traditional hybridoma methods, such as low fusion efficiency of hybridoma, long preparation process, unstable hybridoma cells. The revolutionary DimAb™ technology platform for mouse monoclonal antibody platform from AMSBIO offers a range of significant advantages including shorter development times, high project success rate, high cloning efficiency, direct acquisition of antibody IgG gene sequence, high batch-to-batch consistency and using PMBCs does not require animals to be killed.

For further information on our custom rabbit and mouse recombinant monoclonal antibody development service using the DimAb™ development platform please visit https://www.amsbio.com/recombinant-mouse-rabbit-monoclonal-antibody-service/ or contact AMSBIO on +44-1235-828200 / +1-617-945-5033 / [email protected].




