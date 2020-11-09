SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies and Antigens for Diagnostic Kit Development

Nov 9 2020

AMSBIO has further expanded its product range to help in the fight against COVID-19 with the introduction of a new range of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and antigens to aid development of new immunoassay diagnostic kits.

While RT-PCR diagnostic kits has provided fast and sensitive COVID-19 case confirmation, the technique suffers from some inherent drawbacks that limit it to diagnosis during the acute phase of infection. To facilitate rapid screening and instant detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection, development of faster and convenient antibody and antigen-based immunoassays are essential. However, the sensitivity and specificity of these serological diagnostic kits will be significantly affected by the quality of antigen and antibody reagents used to make them.

A suite of SARS-CoV-2 mutant spike and nucleocapsid antigens is now available from AMSBIO. Perfect for use in a wide range of different antibody detection methods, these antigens are customizable and available in bulk. In addition, AMSBIO has also introduced a new range of matched antibody pairs that were specifically designed and screened for antigen detection kit development. Verified against inactivated COVID-19 virus samples, these antibody pairs are ideal for development of diagnostic assays including chemiluminescent immunoassay, ELISA and gold immunochromatography (also known as lateral flow). The sensitivity of these matched antibody pairs used in a sandwich ELISA kit has been shown to be as low as 12pg/mL. The virus titer, which was determined using a LFA assay, is as low as 102CCID50.

To learn more about AMSBIO’s extensive range of tools to kickstart your Coronavirus research including proteins, inhibitor screening kits, antibodies, lentivirus, an IgG/IgM rapid test kit and more please visit www.amsbio.com/covid-19.

For further information on the new SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and antigens range please visit https://www.amsbio.com/antibodies-antigens-sars-cov-2-diagnostic-kits or contact AMSBIO on +44-1235-828200 / +1-617-945-5033 / [email protected].

