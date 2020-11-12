Safeguarding Organoids Through Lockdown

Nov 12 2020

AMSBIO reports how the internationally renowned Hans Clevers Lab at the Hubrecht Institute, Netherlands used their CELLBANKER® reagent when they needed to freeze down their organoids at short notice ahead of the COVID-19 spring lockdown.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, public health orders and advisories have forced many scientists to freeze down their experiments, to keep them safe while they are kept away from their laboratories.

AMSBIO’s CELLBANKER® and STEM-CELLBANKER® freezing solutions provide a simple and economical solution in such emergencies, as well as for routine archiving – they can even be used to cryopreserve cultured cells, organoids or other 3D structures in situ in the original culture plate.

Jelte van der Vaart, a Ph.D researcher in the Hans Clevers Lab commented about the ease of freezing their valuable organoids with CELLBANKER®. He said "Historically our lab had always used the FBS/DMSO based freezing method to preserve our organoids. However, this methodology not only is very time consuming but also requires transfer by slow cooling to -80°C to liquid nitrogen. On the day of the lockdown, me and some other researchers froze our organoids down for the first time in CELLBANKER®. The procedure was a lot easier and faster since I could simply transfer the organoids in CELLBANKER® to the freezer immediately. This beneficially also solved the limited availability of Mr Frosty’s which was a problem because we all had to freeze down lines at the same time. When we were able to return to our lab after the lockdown, the organoids looked similar after thawing to standard freezing methods and could be easily retrieved from personal drawers instead of shared Mr Frosty drawers. CELLBANKER® genuinely improved the process of freezing and safely preserving our organoids when going into lockdown".

To read the full story of how CELLBANKER® made it easy to cryopreserve precious organoids when the Hans Clevers Lab went into lockdown and how the organoids still expressed appropriate markers and were capable of further expansion when defrosted please visit https://www.amsbio.com/news/cellbanker-organoid-cryopreservation/. For further information about CELLBANKER® please visit https://www.amsbio.com/cellbanker-cell-freezing-media/ or contact AMSBIO on +44-1235-828200 / +1-617-945-5033 / [email protected].

The Hans Clevers Lab is internationally renowned for its pioneering research studies into the molecular mechanisms of tissue development and cancer of various organs using organoids made from adult Lgr5 stem cells. For further information please visit https://www.hubrecht.eu/research-groups/clevers-group/

