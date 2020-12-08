CO2Meter.com Supplies CO2 Safety Monitors for Dry Ice Vaccination Sites

Ormond Beach, FL – December 7, 2020 – CO2Meter, Inc. has partnered with a national pharmacy chain to keep their customers and employees safe from the potentially hazardous effects of CO2 exposure from the dry ice that is keeping the COVID-19 vaccines cold.

A national pharmacy chain contacted CO2Meter on December 1st, asking about devices to detect the release of CO2 when dry ice sublimates. The chain needed more than 800 safety monitors to be distributed to the first vaccine administration facilities on short notice. CO2Meter provided the chain with a CO2 safety monitor that is easy to install and detects the gas even at very low levels. The device will alert staff to possible CO2 exposure if the gas build-up exceeds the OSHA mandated set points for safety.

The Pfizer vaccine must be shipped and stored near -80F for it to maintain its efficacy. To do so requires Pfizer, their shipping partners, and the administration facilities to use dry ice to maintain the very low temperatures. Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide, and it sublimates at -78F. The sublimation of the dry ice turns the solid into a gas that can be hazardous to humans in elevated concentrations.

“CO2Meter is delighted to have the opportunity to participate in the safe distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. Keeping customers and staff safe at the administration site is not only something our business is designed to do but something we are proud of as it helps the nation overall,” noted CO2Meter CEO Travis Lenander. He added, “we look forward to working to outfit this partner's facilities as well as others.”

