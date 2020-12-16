Novel Cell Therapy for Liver Cirrhosis

AMSBIO has published an interview with researchers at Yamaguchi University Graduate School of Medicine, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Japan, that covers their groundbreaking work to develop cell regeneration therapies for liver cirrhosis.

Immunostaining of Mesenchymal stem Cells grown with StemFit for MSC

The interview covers the involvement of the Graduate School of Medicine in the development of StemFit® for Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC), a new chemically defined medium which minimizes the risk of hazardous animal derived ingredients, and how the product has assisted cutting-edge liver regeneration therapy research and efforts towards upcoming clinical trials.

When asked, Associate Professor Taro Takami commented "By culturing MSCs using StemFit for MSC, we were able to efficiently grow our cells to a clinical standard and maintain important MSC functions at a high level (lower levels of inflammatory cytokine expression, higher levels of anti-inflammatory cytokine expression and cell senescence markers). We are happy that it has become possible to culture high-quality cells by this medium so that we can proceed now to a clinical trial. We hope that our regenerative medicine products will receive regulatory approval as soon as possible and can be delivered to many patients with cirrhosis”.

Adipogenic differentiation：Oil-red O staining of bone marrow derived MSCs cultured with (a) standard medium (10%FBS+DMEM) or (b) StemFit For MSCs. Image courtesy of Taro Takami (Yamaguchi University Graduate School of Medicine, Japan).

StemFit® for MSC is a chemically defined and human/animal origin free medium, optimized for the isolation and culture of MSCs from bone marrow (BM-MSC), umbilical cord (UC-MSC), and adipose (ADSC) under serum-free, human platelet lysate free conditions. The fully chemically defined formulation of StemFit® for MSC minimizes lot-to-lot variation and enables highly consistent and superior cell expansion compared to serum containing media. Containing no animal or human-derived components minimizes risk of immunogenic contamination making StemFit® for MSC also extremely safe to use. Extensively tested, StemFit® for MSC offers exceptional cell expansion with high levels of marker expression and differentiation potential. For best results, AMSBIO recommend using StemFit® for MSC with iMatrix-511 as a cell culture substrate.

