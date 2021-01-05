High-Quality SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Protein Kits

AMSBIO has introduced a series of kit products based upon high-quality SARS-CoV-2 antigen proteins to improve the efficiency of anti-SARS-CoV-2 drugs and vaccine development.

These new kit products include SARS-CoV-2 inhibitor screening kits, antibody titer serologic assay kits, antigen detection kit and antigen pre-coated plates.

SARS-CoV-2 is an enveloped positive-stranded RNA virus that consists of four structural proteins including spike glycoprotein, envelope protein, membrane protein, and nucleocapsid protein. Researchers have identified the spike glycoprotein as the most important surface protein of SARS-CoV-2, which can mediate the virus entry into human respiratory epithelial cells by interacting with cell surface receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). Spike S and S1 RBD proteins are important targets in the development of SARS-COV-2 therapeutics and vaccines.

The versatile SARS-CoV-2 inhibitor kit can be used to reproducibly screen small molecule inhibitors, polypeptide inhibitors and neutralizing antibodies specifically, efficiently and rapidly. Available in package sizes of 96 tests and 480 tests make the simultaneous screening of a large number of samples quick and easy.

Combining high specificity, sensitivity and reproducibility - AMSBIO has also introduced a range of titer IgG, IgM, total antibody and total protective neutralizing antibody titer assay kits. These SARS-CoV-2 antibody titer assay kits can be used to verify the effectiveness of vaccines by detecting the antibody titer, and also to evaluate the scientific research of antibody titer in infected patients. The results of neutralizing antibody titer indicate its neutralizing ability, which can be used as one of the criterions for antibody assessment.

Employing a double antibody sandwich method to detect SARS-COV-2 antigen protein, the new S1 antigen and N antigen assay kits provide a highly sensitive way to determine viral infection status and guide the design of vaccine development.

To reproducibly quantify anti-SARS-COV-2 antibodies or ACE2 protein with high sensitivity, AMSBIO offer a range of 96-well antigen plates precoated with Spike S1 and S RBD protein. Designed in an ANSI/SLAS standard format these microplates are fully compatible with high throughput automation systems

