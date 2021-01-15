REGISTER TODAY! Track and Identify Microplastic Contaminants with Hound

Microplastics are everywhere you can’t see, from the mountains to the ocean to your food. Identifying the degree of contamination requires analytical tools that can see subvisible particles as well as identify them.

Microplastics. Image Credit: MikeDotta/Shutterstock.com

During this live webinar, Robin Sweeney, Product Manager at Unchained Labs, will discuss recently published work highlighting the advantages of using advanced automated microscopy powered by the combination of Raman spectroscopy and laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) as a means to collect and identify microplastics in various samples.

Key Learning Objectives

Gain data-driven insight on the advantages of Raman spectroscopy for microplastic identification

Overview of complete particle characterization from size, shape, and count to identification and source material

Advantages of an all-in-one automated system for particle characterization, especially microplastic particles

This webinar takes place on Thursday 28th January

