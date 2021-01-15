REGISTER TODAY! Track and Identify Microplastic Contaminants with Hound

Jan 15 2021

Microplastics are everywhere you can’t see, from the mountains to the ocean to your food. Identifying the degree of contamination requires analytical tools that can see subvisible particles as well as identify them.

Microplastics

Microplastics. Image Credit: MikeDotta/Shutterstock.com

During this live webinar, Robin Sweeney, Product Manager at Unchained Labs, will discuss recently published work highlighting the advantages of using advanced automated microscopy powered by the combination of Raman spectroscopy and laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) as a means to collect and identify microplastics in various samples.

Key Learning Objectives

  • Gain data-driven insight on the advantages of Raman spectroscopy for microplastic identification
  • Overview of complete particle characterization from size, shape, and count to identification and source material
  • Advantages of an all-in-one automated system for particle characterization, especially microplastic particles

This webinar takes place on Thursday 28th January

To sign up for the webinar, please click here.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Unchained Labs. (2021, January 15). REGISTER TODAY! Track and Identify Microplastic Contaminants with Hound. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 15, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210115/REGISTER-TODAY!-Track-and-Identify-Microplastic-Contaminants-with-Hound.aspx.

  • MLA

    Unchained Labs. "REGISTER TODAY! Track and Identify Microplastic Contaminants with Hound". News-Medical. 15 January 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210115/REGISTER-TODAY!-Track-and-Identify-Microplastic-Contaminants-with-Hound.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Unchained Labs. "REGISTER TODAY! Track and Identify Microplastic Contaminants with Hound". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210115/REGISTER-TODAY!-Track-and-Identify-Microplastic-Contaminants-with-Hound.aspx. (accessed January 15, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Unchained Labs. 2021. REGISTER TODAY! Track and Identify Microplastic Contaminants with Hound. News-Medical, viewed 15 January 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210115/REGISTER-TODAY!-Track-and-Identify-Microplastic-Contaminants-with-Hound.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

News-Medical talks to Dipanjan Pan about the development of a paper-based electrochemical sensor that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »