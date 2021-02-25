Eat Safely With Food Safety ELISA Kits

Food products are one of the most traded commodities worldwide. With each passing year, the global food supply chain will continue to support the growing population worldwide.
Due to such megatrends, food safety regulations are immensely important. Absence of food safety regulations can lead to undetected food allergens and contaminants that may lead to foodborne illnesses. This can be a burden on public health and can significantly affect the healthcare costs. BioVision is proud to offer a wide variety of ELISA kits for food safety. This will aid researchers and regulatory agencies to efficiently detect antibiotics, food contaminants, hormones, drug residues and environmental pollutants in food and feed samples.
Key Features:
- Highly Sensitive ELISA Kits
- Applicable for various sample types such as tissues, dairy products, serum, etc.
- Intra & inter-assay variability <10%
Figures: (A) Competitive ELISA to quantitatively measure Enrofloxacin (Cat.No:>E4277). (B) Chloramphenicol, (Cat.No:K4230) in multiple samples.
Below are some of the ELISA Kits from BioVision to measure Food Safety:
|
Product Name
|
Cat. No.
|
Sample Type
|
Total Aflatoxin ELISA Kit
|
E4747
|
grain and feed
|
Aflatoxin M1 ELISA Kit
|
E4566
|
milk, milk powder
|
Chloramphenicol (CAP) ELISA Kit
|
K4230
|
tissue, liver, honey, milk, eggs, urine, serum, feed, milk powder
|
Ciprofloxacin (Cipro) ELISA Kit
|
E4365
|
tissue, honey, eggs, milk, milk powder
|
Diethylstilbestrol (DES) ELISA Kit
|
E4278
|
tissues
|
Doxycycline ELISA Kit
|
E4613
|
tissue, honey, milk, serum
|
Enrofloxacin (ENR) ELISA Kit
|
E4277
|
tissues, honey, milk, egg, milk powder
|
Fluoroquinolones ELISA Kit
|
K4205
|
tissues and honey
|
Gentamicin ELISA Kit
|
K4206
|
milk and tissue
|
Kanamycin ELISA Kit
|
K4210
|
tissue, milk and milk powder
|
Sulfamethazine ELISA Kit
|
E4778
|
tissue, serum, honey, milk, egg, urine
