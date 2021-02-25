Eat Safely With Food Safety ELISA Kits

Food products are one of the most traded commodities worldwide. With each passing year, the global food supply chain will continue to support the growing population worldwide.

Due to such megatrends, food safety regulations are immensely important. Absence of food safety regulations can lead to undetected food allergens and contaminants that may lead to foodborne illnesses. This can be a burden on public health and can significantly affect the healthcare costs. BioVision is proud to offer a wide variety of ELISA kits for food safety. This will aid researchers and regulatory agencies to efficiently detect antibiotics, food contaminants, hormones, drug residues and environmental pollutants in food and feed samples.

Key Features:

Highly Sensitive ELISA Kits

Applicable for various sample types such as tissues, dairy products, serum, etc.

Intra & inter-assay variability <10%

Figures: (A) Competitive ELISA to quantitatively measure Enrofloxacin (Cat.No:>E4277). (B) Chloramphenicol, (Cat.No:K4230) in multiple samples.

Below are some of the ELISA Kits from BioVision to measure Food Safety:

Product Name Cat. No. Sample Type Total Aflatoxin ELISA Kit E4747 grain and feed Aflatoxin M1 ELISA Kit E4566 milk, milk powder Chloramphenicol (CAP) ELISA Kit K4230 tissue, liver, honey, milk, eggs, urine, serum, feed, milk powder Ciprofloxacin (Cipro) ELISA Kit E4365 tissue, honey, eggs, milk, milk powder Diethylstilbestrol (DES) ELISA Kit E4278 tissues Doxycycline ELISA Kit E4613 tissue, honey, milk, serum Enrofloxacin (ENR) ELISA Kit E4277 tissues, honey, milk, egg, milk powder Fluoroquinolones ELISA Kit K4205 tissues and honey Gentamicin ELISA Kit K4206 milk and tissue Kanamycin ELISA Kit K4210 tissue, milk and milk powder Sulfamethazine ELISA Kit E4778 tissue, serum, honey, milk, egg, urine

