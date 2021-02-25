Eat Safely With Food Safety ELISA Kits

Food products are one of the most traded commodities worldwide. With each passing year, the global food supply chain will continue to support the growing population worldwide.

Due to such megatrends, food safety regulations are immensely important. Absence of food safety regulations can lead to undetected food allergens and contaminants that may lead to foodborne illnesses. This can be a burden on public health and can significantly affect the healthcare costs. BioVision is proud to offer a wide variety of ELISA kits for food safety. This will aid researchers and regulatory agencies to efficiently detect antibiotics, food contaminants, hormones, drug residues and environmental pollutants in food and feed samples.

Key Features:

  • Highly Sensitive ELISA Kits
  • Applicable for various sample types such as tissues, dairy products, serum, etc.
  • Intra & inter-assay variability <10%

A&B 1-22-2021

Figures: (A) Competitive ELISA to quantitatively measure Enrofloxacin (Cat.No:>E4277). (B)  Chloramphenicol, (Cat.No:K4230) in multiple samples.

Below are some of the ELISA Kits from BioVision to measure Food Safety:

Product Name

Cat. No.

Sample Type

Total Aflatoxin ELISA Kit

E4747

grain and feed

Aflatoxin M1 ELISA Kit

E4566

milk, milk powder

Chloramphenicol (CAP) ELISA Kit

K4230

tissue, liver, honey, milk, eggs, urine, serum, feed, milk powder

Ciprofloxacin (Cipro) ELISA Kit

E4365

tissue, honey, eggs, milk, milk powder

Diethylstilbestrol (DES) ELISA Kit

E4278

tissues

Doxycycline ELISA Kit

E4613

tissue, honey, milk, serum

Enrofloxacin (ENR) ELISA Kit

E4277

tissues, honey, milk, egg, milk powder

Fluoroquinolones ELISA Kit

K4205

tissues and honey

Gentamicin ELISA Kit

K4206

milk and tissue

Kanamycin ELISA Kit

K4210

tissue, milk and milk powder

Sulfamethazine ELISA Kit

E4778

tissue, serum, honey, milk, egg, urine

Related Stories

Click here to see the complete list of BioVision’s products for the Food Science research and the corresponding flyer.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    BioVision Incorporated. (2021, February 25). Eat Safely With Food Safety ELISA Kits. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 25, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210225/Eat-Safely-With-Food-Safety-ELISA-Kits.aspx.

  • MLA

    BioVision Incorporated. "Eat Safely With Food Safety ELISA Kits". News-Medical. 25 February 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210225/Eat-Safely-With-Food-Safety-ELISA-Kits.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    BioVision Incorporated. "Eat Safely With Food Safety ELISA Kits". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210225/Eat-Safely-With-Food-Safety-ELISA-Kits.aspx. (accessed February 25, 2021).

  • Harvard

    BioVision Incorporated. 2021. Eat Safely With Food Safety ELISA Kits. News-Medical, viewed 25 February 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210225/Eat-Safely-With-Food-Safety-ELISA-Kits.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »