Breast Cancer Cell Line Array

FFPE control panel (cell line array) for HER2

This new FFPE cell pellet microarray delivers a full dynamic range of HER2, ER and PR expression, validated by the Ventana system, to give immunohistochemical data in strong concordance with the routinely processed tissue sample.sections.

Using cell line controls significantly lower the costs of immunohistochemical (IHC) examinations and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) while enabling high levels of standardization and reliability. The new HER2 cell line microarray is perfect for cancer research establishments and laboratories that require results whilst not compromising on consistency or quality.

AMSBIO offer a wide range of high quality FFPE cancer cell line controls for your research. Manufactured using a proprietary process that maintains both cell morphology and preserves nucleic acids and proteins, the AMSBIO range of FFPE cancer cell line products offer affordable and consistent controls from 100 tumor cell lines, without compromising quality or consistency. These cell line controls combat issues experienced with traditional cell or tissue-based control specimens such as intra specimen variation, lot-to-lot variations and inconsistent biomolecule quality. FFPE controls provide the most flexible cell-based products for immunohistochemistry , in situ hybridization and next generation screening applications.

For further information on the new HER2 control tissue microarray for breast cancer clinical testing please visit https://www.amsbio.com/ffpe-cancer-cell-line-controls/. or contact AMSBIO on +44-1235-828200 / +1-617-945-5033 / [email protected].