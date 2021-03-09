Scientists target critical interface that is important for survival of cancer cells

Proteins control almost all vital processes in our cells. If they do not function correctly, if there is too much or too little of them, this can lead to the development of a variety of diseases including cancer. The associated proteins are therefore also important targets for drug discovery in biomedical research.

However, there are large number of proteins that simply do not offer suitable targets for a conventional active ingredient to dock onto. That's why scientists in UDE's Collaborative Research Center 1093 are developing small, unusual molecules called supramolecular ligands that can precisely bind to their surface.

Molecules block pivotal site of the protein

Recently, the team of scientists led by Prof. Shirley Knauer, Prof. Elsa-Sanchez-Garcia and Prof. Thomas Schrader succeeded in targeting a critical interface that is important for the survival of cancer cells with such customized molecules.

The protein survivin is actually hardly found in healthy adult organisms. In cancer cells, however, its production is ramped up."

Shirley Knauer, Professor, University of Duisburg-Essen

Using an artificial, tailored ligand, the scientists were able to cover the exact site of the survivin, which is responsible for its activation and transport out of the cell nucleus.

Each protein has a unique three-dimensional structure with a fissured surface that can form loops and niches. Sanchez-Garcia and her team performed computational analyses of the protein's surface and found out that the important interface is on an ordered but somewhat dynamic loop. Using this information and following further structural analyses, the chemists led by Schrader were able to design the ligand for this particularly difficult surface.

Source:

University of Duisburg-Essen

Journal reference:

Meiners, A., et al. (2021) Specific inhibition of the Survivin–CRM1 interaction by peptide-modified molecular tweezers. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21753-9.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New technology may help improve tissue restoration outcomes for breast cancer and other diseases
Studies reveal the promise of newly engineered bispecific antibodies against tumor cells
Study offers new clues to how night shift work increases cancer risk
Researchers create new nerve cells, spur recovery after spinal cord injury
A SARS-CoV-2 spike protein adjuvant vaccine candidate produces durable rapid protection in vivo
New initiative aims to increase prostate cancer screening in African Americans men
Scientists test the effect of natural product isolated from sea sponge on cancer cells
Compound isolated from Moroccan fungus shows promise to fight triple negative breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lung cancer cells activate different signaling pathways in response to KRAS inhibitors