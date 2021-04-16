A specific nutritional approach for subjects with post-Covid Syndrome

Novel Coronavirus infection can leave medium and long-term effects, commonly referred as "Post-acute Covid-19 syndrome". The most reported symptom in these cases is persistent fatigue.

Image Credit: PharmaNutra S.p.A.

A recent observational survey conducted in Italy involved subjects who had had and overcome Sars-CoV-2 infection but who still had persistent fatigue.

They were recommended to do a specific nutritional supplementation with Apportal® (vitamins, minerals, amino acids and phytoextracts) for 28 days, and preliminary results show a significant improvement in fatigue and quality of life for subjects involved in the study.

Read the full whitepaper here

