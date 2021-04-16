Post Covid-19 chronic fatigue: an observational survey highlights the positive effects of Apportal®

A recent observational survey conducted throughout the Italian territory examined a group of subjects who had persistent fatigue, despite having passed the acute phase of Sars-CoV-2 infection for more than a month.

Related Stories A specific nutritional approach for subjects with post-Covid Syndrome

Image Credit: PharmaNutra S.p.A.

The subjects took the supplement Apportal® (vitamins, minerals, amino acids and phytoextracts) and completed specific questionnaires at the beginning, after 14 and after 28 days of taking the supplement.

The first data show a progressive and significant improvement in both physical and mental fatigue and an improvement in the quality of life of these subjects.

Read the full whitepaper here