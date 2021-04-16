Post Covid-19 chronic fatigue: an observational survey highlights the positive effects of Apportal®

A recent observational survey conducted throughout the Italian territory examined a group of subjects who had persistent fatigue, despite having passed the acute phase of Sars-CoV-2 infection for more than a month.

Related Stories

Image Credit: PharmaNutra S.p.A.

The subjects took the supplement Apportal® (vitamins, minerals, amino acids and phytoextracts) and completed specific questionnaires at the beginning, after 14 and after 28 days of taking the supplement.

The first data show a progressive and significant improvement in both physical and mental fatigue and an improvement in the quality of life of these subjects.

Read the full whitepaper here

Posted in: Blog Articles

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PharmaNutra Spa. (2021, April 15). Post Covid-19 chronic fatigue: an observational survey highlights the positive effects of Apportal®. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 16, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210416/Post-Covid-19-chronic-fatigue-an-observational-survey-highlights-the-positive-effects-of-Apportalc2ae.aspx.

  • MLA

    PharmaNutra Spa. "Post Covid-19 chronic fatigue: an observational survey highlights the positive effects of Apportal®". News-Medical. 16 April 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210416/Post-Covid-19-chronic-fatigue-an-observational-survey-highlights-the-positive-effects-of-Apportalc2ae.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    PharmaNutra Spa. "Post Covid-19 chronic fatigue: an observational survey highlights the positive effects of Apportal®". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210416/Post-Covid-19-chronic-fatigue-an-observational-survey-highlights-the-positive-effects-of-Apportalc2ae.aspx. (accessed April 16, 2021).

  • Harvard

    PharmaNutra Spa. 2021. Post Covid-19 chronic fatigue: an observational survey highlights the positive effects of Apportal®. News-Medical, viewed 16 April 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210416/Post-Covid-19-chronic-fatigue-an-observational-survey-highlights-the-positive-effects-of-Apportalc2ae.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »