Root Sciences Announces Partnership with Ecodyst

Root Sciences and Ecodyst have joined forces to provide hi-speed evaporators to the market for solvent recovery in cannabinoid applications.

Solvent recovery is a common bottleneck in many cannabis processing operations. The unique line of products manufactured by Ecodyst provides single equipment solutions for solvent recovery, decarboxylation, and devolatilization to prepare crude oil for molecular distillation. Their proprietary condenser design enables Ecodyst’s units to be ready-to-use at a moment’s notice. In addition, the ability to fill, drain, and clean without disassembly makes Ecodyst’s systems the preferred solution across a range of scales.

“Prior to the state-of-the-art technology developed by Ecodyst, rotary evaporators were primarily designed using the same engineering concepts for over 60 years. Today, Ecodyst is widely recognized as the market leader in this area, and Root Sciences looks forward to providing their innovative solutions to the cannabis industry as a significant enhancement versus current systems.” Forrest Didier, Chief Executive Officer, Root Sciences

We are delighted to be working with Root Sciences. Their reputation for providing premium end-to-end equipment solutions is unmatched, and as Ecodyst continues to modernize the most effective and sought-after ecochyll evaporators on the market, we knew that Root Sciences would be the ideal partner for helping to expand our client base in the hemp and cannabis industries.” George Adjabeng, Founder & CEO, Ecodyst Inc

About Root Sciences:

Root Sciences is the global leader in the distribution of premium technologies and support services for processing facilities in the hemp and cannabis industries.

From large multi-state operators to small-batch craft businesses, Root Sciences provides clients with both premium equipment and consulting expertise to proficiently launch or expand their cannabis operation. For more information about Root Sciences, please visit http://www.rootsciences.com.

About Ecodyst:

Ecodyst is the innovative creator of the modern ecochyll evaporators. Ecodyst’s proprietary smart self-cooling technology revolutionized evaporation and increased efficiency and output while reducing operational costs, footprint, and labor requirements.

Ecodyst’s disruptive technology set new standards for solvent recovery and decarboxylation in cannabis extraction. Ecodyst’s product line has a wide range of models, including benchtop systems for chemistry and high capacity industrial models for hemp and cannabis extraction. For information on Ecodyst, visit https://ecodyst.com.