XXVIII Congress of the Spanish Society of Surgical Medical Laser (SELMQ)

The Spanish city of Malaga will host the XXVIII edition of the Congress of the Spanish Society of Surgical Medical Laser (SELMQ) on July 8, 9 and 10, 2021.

Monocrom will present in Malaga its laser technologies for Hair Removal with special attention to novel Liquid Fiber Output Laser Diodes. They will also showcase our lasers for body and facil rejuvenation, pigmentary and vascular lessions and fatty tissue reduction. Pay them a visit at Booth #15 and discover all of them.

The congress will discuss and debate through the different topics on aspects related to laser in the applications of body and facial remodeling and rejuvenation treatment, removal of tattoos, pigmentary and vascular lesions, photobiomodulation, removal of fat with new technologies, photoepilation, gynecosesthetics, complementary assessment techniques and legal and marketing aspects in the medical consultation. It will deal, in turn, on pearls in the treatments of lighting systems and complications, as well as their prevention and treatment.

As an exception, this year the SELMQ has decided to broadcast the XXVIII Congress in online format for those attendees who live in Latin America and the US and cannot travel to Spain. If you reside in one of these countries, visit the link.

For onsite attendance, please register here.