SLS to supply revolutionary Ecodyst range of rotary evaporators

Scientific Laboratory Supplies (SLS) – the UK’s largest independent supplier of laboratory equipment, chemicals, and consumables – has partnered with Ecodyst to distribute the company’s innovative range of rotary evaporators.

Ecodyst’s disruptive technology sets new sustainability standards by improving energy efficiency and rates of evaporation, therefore saving running costs and time, and reducing the user’s carbon footprint.

Ecodyst is a leading developer of the next generation of rotary evaporator technologies for researchers and production chemists across a variety of sectors – including pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, agrochemicals, food and beverage, and fine chemicals – as well as academic institutions. The company has dedicated significant resources to ensure that its innovative products exceed user expectations, while staying true to the principle and values of sustainability.

For example, the Ecodyst EcoChyll® X1 is a first-in-class, highly efficient metallic condenser that uses direct self-cooling technology, eliminating dry ice and antifreeze chillers. This energy efficient, environmentally friendly condenser achieves rapid cool down – reaching ˗40 °C in 60 seconds – and increases productivity. This condenser is available as an upgrade for any existing rotary evaporator, or incorporated into the Ecodyst Hydrogen® high performance, all-in-one rotary evaporator to provide a complete, easy to operate solution that occupies over 50 % less bench space.

To learn how you can futureproof your laboratory with the Ecodyst range, visit www.scientificlabs.co.uk/ecodyst

