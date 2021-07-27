Fortis Life Sciences acquires nanoComposix

Jul 27 2021

Fortis Life Sciences has completed its acquisition of nanoComposix, a premiere nanomaterials company focused on solutions for assay development and diagnostics.  Since 2004, nanoComposix has built one of the most comprehensive nanomaterials portfolios in the industry.  nanoComposix’s nanomaterials are used in a wide array of Life Sciences applications, including drug delivery, diagnostics and imaging, as well as industrial applications.

The combination of nanoComposix with other Fortis portfolio companies will lead to a powerful synergy within the life science reagent space.  CEO Brian Kim commented on the partnership stating, “We are excited to have nanoComposix join the Fortis Life Sciences platform, and partner with the bright and talented team in San Diego to create and commercialize high-impact nanotechnology products.”

nanoComposix CEO, Steve Oldenburg, Ph.D. founded the company with a vision of combining precisely engineered and highly characterized nanomaterials together with a multi-disciplinary team of innovative scientists to produce and bring to market nano-enabled products with unparalleled performance.  Recently, nanoComposix focused its efforts on the life sciences market and has seen rapid adoption of its nanoparticles in a wider variety of diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Commenting on the partnership with Fortis, Dr. Oldenburg stated “Combining our unique nanoparticle products with accelerated development services has led to an explosion of interest in our nanoparticles and their applications.  Fortis is the perfect growth partner for us to continue to provide our customers with world-class support in this dynamic market. ”

The transaction closed in June 2021.

https://nanocomposix.com/

