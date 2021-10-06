SP Industries launches EZ-2 4.0 evaporator range to accelerate breakthroughs in drug discovery & science

SP Industries (SP) announces the launch of its new SP Genevac EZ-2 4.0 Benchtop Evaporator series for the fast, safe and environmentally-friendly removal of all commonly used solvents and acids. Very versatile, it is capable of drying, concentrating, lyophilizing – to a ‘fluffy’ powder - and even producing crystals! The new EZ-2 4.0 centrifugal evaporator makes evaporation effortless, even for the less experienced user. Operators can simply load, set and walk away without any need for specialized training.

Image Credit: SP

SP has redesigned its highly regarded EZ-2 series based on decades of advanced expertise in evaporation science and feedback from bench scientists. To support high performance and routine use, the chemically resistant, glass SpeedTrap™ condenser jar is now located at the front for easy visibility, and simple removal and replacement. The new intuitive touchscreen interface enables ‘press-and-go’ operation with at-a-glance monitoring of operational parameters, more pre-set methods for frequently used protocols, a methods guide, and recording of all run data. New high power lamps and software improvements enhance overall performance for faster evaporation rates.

The new EZ-2 4.0 also offers greater versatility for additional applications. Now with EXALT technology, crystallization studies such as polymorph screening can be conducted with ease. In addition, by preventing any vapor from escaping, the SpeedTrap means the EZ-2 4.0 can be used even without a fume hood, so this highly compact system can be readily located anywhere within a laboratory.

The EZ-2 4.0 has also been redesigned to minimize its environmental impact, with low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant, a standby mode to help save energy, and reduced use of plastic throughout. The packaging is also recyclable.

Three low maintenance models, with HCl compatible and IGP (Inert Gas Purge) options, ensure that any solvent and application can be accommodated. The EZ-2 Standard is ideal for solvents with boiling points up to 120°C. The EZ-2 Plus or Elite are used for those with boiling points between 120°C and 165°C. The EZ-2 Elite is also optimized to work with difficult solvents with boiling points above 165°C, like DMSO and NMP. It also features an external low maintenance, dry scroll pump for an even deeper vacuum that, combined with its auto defrost and draining condenser, enables fast lyophilization of HPLC fractions.

Our new EZ-2.0 4.0 evaporator has a modern design and an intuitive touch screen and represents a major step forward in evaporation technology. In addition to its multiple new features, many of our proven patented technologies are built in to protect valuable samples and ensure powerful evaporation in a highly compact footprint. The enhancements in our very latest centrifugal evaporator offering are all aimed at helping our customers accelerate breakthroughs in their scientific research.” Ian Whitehall, CMO at SP

Built in patented technologies include SP’s Dri-Pure® sample protection system which prevents cross-contamination and sample loss due to bumping; advanced temperature control technology to accurately maintain temperature of valuable samples and further protect them; as well as the ability to accommodate a wide range of sample holders for all sample types.

A video of the new SP Genevac EZ-2 4.0 Benchtop Evaporator is also available to view here. For more information about SP visit www.scientificproducts.com