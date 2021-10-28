Abcam (ABCM) acquires BioVision, Inc

Abcam, a global innovator in life sciences reagents and tools, today announced the successful acquisition of BioVision.

Image credit: BioVision

Across the life sciences sector, the events of the last 18 months have amplified the need for efficient workflows and robust data generation, to enable the faster delivery of positive outcomes for science and health. Widespread access to high-performance, reproducible, off-the-shelf assays and kits has become invaluable to enable the biopharma industry and academia to achieve meaningful advances at pace.

The successful acquisition brings BioVision's product portfolio, capabilities, and 70-strong expert development and manufacturing teams into Abcam. The global research community will gain ready access to this portfolio of biochemical and cell-based assays via Abcam's global commercialization network. We are committed to continuing to support our customers in their research efforts by providing high quality products with personalised support. Please continue to contact BioVision directly, or your usual distributor, to purchase products and for product support. Contact information: https://www.biovision.com/contact-us/