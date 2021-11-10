AMSBIO introduces new range of research grade biosimilars

Nov 10 2021Reviewed by Emily Henderson, B.Sc.

AMSBIO has launched a new range of research grade biosimilars that enable analysis of biological processes without the need to purchase expensive therapeutic-grade biologics.

AMSBIO introduces new range of research grade biosimilars
Image Credit: AMSBIO

Related Stories

Investigating the biological effects of a drug or doing proof of concept assay development, requires a source of the drug. Typically, it is difficult to obtain original pharmaceutical grade biotherapeutic drugs for research use, rather than a clinical application. Consequently, biological compounds almost identical to a reference biologic drug (biosimilars) that have been approved by governmental regulatory authorities for medical treatment are vital research tools.

To develop an effective biologic drug, it is important to synthesize a reference antibody. A reference antibody can greatly facilitate the downstream development of a new biologic drug and can help identify critical cell lines, reagents and performance characteristics. AMSBIO's new range of biosimilar antibodies for research use avoid the need to source an expensive therapeutic product and enable fast and inexpensive assay development.

One of the main challenges in analyzing the impact of biosimilars is obtaining a validated positive control for in-situ analysis. For this task - FFPE cytosections of HEK293T cell pellet that over-express targeted proteins are available from AMSBIO. These cells are obtained by transfection of a sequenced verified cDNA clones transfected into HEK293T cells and the expression is verified by western blot and IHC analysis.

Source:

AMS Biotechnology (AMSBIO)

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research highlights challenges in utilizing Ct data to guide COVID-19 clinical planning
Research suggests current smokers not at excess risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection
Adapting biological research and development to COVID-19
Research probes interaction between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza
Advancing ethical recombinant antibody research with the customer in mind
Research on SARS-CoV-2 and dendritic cells may explain why virus is so virulent
Research indicates that mRNA vaccine-induced T cells respond robustly to new SARS-CoV-2 variants
Research reveals components of Sinbis virus ribonucleoproteins

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research finds different antibody responses following COVID vaccination and natural infection