AMSBIO offers an extensive collection of normal and disease state FFPE tissue blocks

AMSBIO has established an unmatched commercial biorepository and procurement network that includes a large selection of fully characterized and annotated Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) tissue blocks to help streamline your research.

AMSBIO FFPE blocks can be supplied as ready to use or can be tailored to suit your workflow. Image Credit: AMSBIO

Drawing upon decades of experience - AMSBIO is able to offer an extensive collection of frozen and paraffin-embedded (FFPE) human and animal tissue samples from normal and many diseased tissue types. All FFPE tissue blocks are processed using standard clinical procedures, under Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved protocols. Each tissue sample is pathologically verified and quality assessed by a board-licensed pathologist before being shipped with donor demographics and clinical details.

Characterized samples sets are now available and include many clinically relevant mutations and biomarkers, such as: EGFR, PD-L1, KRAS, NRAS, MSI, MMR, and BRAF. In addition, comprehensively NGS characterized FFPE solid tumor tissues suitable for assay development, genotyping and identification of new mutational hotspots.

FFPE tissue blocks are an invaluable resource and can be supplied ready to use or can be tailored to suit your workflow and provided as slides, scrolls or array formats.

