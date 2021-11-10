Household transmission drove rise in SARS-CoV-2 Delta cases in England, finds new study

How did the Delta variant supersede Alpha as the most dominant severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) strain?

A new study published in The Lancet Regional Health Europe suggests household contacts were the leading cause behind the rapid circulation of Delta compared to Alpha.

The likelihood of household transmission was higher in Delta cases than in Alpha cases. Results suggest about 43.3% of Delta cases came from someone living in the same household. Only 40.4% of Delta cases originated from a random stranger.

“As this variant has now been detected globally, this evidence of increased transmissibility will be relevant to other industrialized countries and will be important in considering mitigation in public health responses, particularly in countries with low vaccination coverage,” concluded the researchers.

Study: Household transmission of COVID-19 cases associated with SARS-CoV-2 delta variant (B.1.617.2): national case-control study. Image Credit: Octus_Photography / Shutterstock

Study Details

The study took place between March 18-June 7, 2021 when both Delta and Alpha cases were circulating in England. Delta became the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in England by the end of May and accounted for more than 90% of new coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus cases were genomically sequenced and about 50,213 were traced back to the Delta variant and 67,375 cases were from the Alpha variant.

People who did not live in private residential households such as households that are terraced, semidetached or a detached house with a flat were omitted from the final analysis. Thus, after excluding cases from people who had traveled 14 days before becoming infected or who had no household contacts, there were a total of 7,410 Delta cases included in the study.

A high portion of cases were 30 to 59 years of age and were likely residents of North West, Yorkshire, and Humber. About 49.3% of coronavirus cases were female, and a majority of people were White.

There was also a high proportion of Asian ethnicity among cases. According to the researchers, the increased COVID-19 susceptibility in certain ethnic groups may be explained by families who are accustomed culturally to living in multi-generational or inter-household mixing between families of different ethnicities.

The most common type of residential housing in people infected with COVID was terraced houses (37%) and semi-detached houses (38.8%).

Compared to the control group, a majority of coronavirus cases came from unvaccinated people.

Household transmission of the Delta variant

About 43.3% of coronavirus cases came from the Delta variant. Moreover, the odds of the Delta variant spreading in households was 70% higher than Alpha.

“After adjusting for age, sex, ethnicity, IMD, number of household contacts and vaccination status of the index case, evidence of this association remained with the adjusted odds ratio of household transmission of 1.70 among those with Delta variant,” explained the research team.

The household transmission results support previous findings that Delta circulates more rapidly than the Alpha variant and the increase in Delta cases over the course of the study period.

Compared to people aged 30-39, the likelihood of household transmission was higher among people ages 40-49, 50-59, and people over the age of 70.

Interestingly, people under the age of 29 were less likely to become infected because of household contact with an infected person.

Study limitations

The researchers did not collect any information on the type of people living in the household which could affect transmission rates if there are people of different ages living in the home or people with varying statuses of vaccination. Though the researchers note that the effect household makeup may have on the results was somewhat lessened by matching homes with local geography and property type.

The results may not be applicable to all households. The current study focused on residential households and excluded coronavirus cases in people living in prisons or care homes. Homeless people were also omitted from the analysis.

Samples that were sequenced and used in the study were not randomly selected. However, the researchers explain that they were able to mitigate the effects of non-random sampling by excluding households that received targeted testing. For this reason, they note that the sequenced COVID-19 cases are likely representative of the English population.