CellPort software joins the tetra partner network to help customers accelerate cell development and manufacturing

TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that CellPort Software, a SaaS company that digitizes workflows for cell development and manufacturing, has joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) to accelerate delivery of cell-based therapeutics.

We welcome a partnership with CellPort, recognizing their crucial contribution to eliminating paper lab notebooks in cell manufacturing processes. CellPort shares our unrelenting commitment to creating scientific data liquidity. Via this partnership, TetraScience’s platform easily connects laboratory products to CellPort’s software so that customers can quickly create innovative, new workflows and gain crucial insights into cell lines.” Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D, Vice President of Product, Tetra Partner Network

Cell culture plays a critical role in discovery and development of small and large molecule therapies, in vitro ADME and toxicity profiling, and gene and cell therapies. Cells are essential to the future of the life sciences in all its permutations. Still, working with cells has significant challenges to ensure robust processes and improved reproducibility because the data associated with them resides in paper notebooks or is locked in vendor-specific software. Because of this many therapeutics fail in late development and manufacturing, costing billions of dollars and wasting years of research.

Founded in 2014, CellPort has eliminated many of these problems and has been critical to the success of over 50 cell-based FDA-approved Biopharmaceutics Classifications Systems (BCS) biowaiver approvals. These biowavers represent regulatory approval based on the evidence of equivalence to in vivo (in body) testing, thus saving significant time and cost. CellPort’s SaaS suite combines the end-to-end laboratory inventory and process management of a LIMS (Laboratory Informatics Management System) with the highly repeatable QC and manufacturing focus of an LES (Laboratory Execution System).

The CellPort Cell Culture Suite spans research, GLP, and GMP with full audit-ready traceability of cell lineages, which provides desperately needed quality control while creating significant cost savings. We’re thrilled to become a member of the Tetra Partner Network. By collaborating with the creator of the life science industry’s de facto R&D data platform, we help customers accelerate the digital transformation of cell manufacturing, consistent with the U.S. FDA’s new initiative of the Office of Digital Transformation (ODT).” Gregory M. Banik, Ph.D, Vice President of Operations, CellPort

The rapid growth of TPN reflects a surge of interest from customers and vendors to move scientific data into the TetraScience R&D Data Cloud. TPN provides partnership models that offer all industry vendors a means to create valuable, monetized, co-developed digital products.