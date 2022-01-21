iVention joins the tetra partner network to meet customer demand for data-engineered scientific workflows

TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that iVention, maker of a powerful Laboratory Execution System (iLES), has joined the Tetra Partner Network to meet customer requirements that all of their scientific data be engineered, liquid, and actionable so that they can accelerate delivery of life-saving medicines.

Customers are at the heart of everything we do at TetraScience. To prepare data for data science and machine learning, customers first need the data extracted from multiple vendor products, and the data must then be centralized, contextualized and harmonized. iVention is a rapidly-growing provider of innovative informatics solutions. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with such a future-looking company to help customers achieve the data innovations they most need.” Alan Millar, VP of Business Development, Tetra Partner Network

iLES combines LIMS, LES, ELN, and SDMS capabilities in a single platform that is 100% web based and can be deployed from the cloud and used on any device, including mobile. As a Tetra Partner, iVention can amplify scientific data value for customers through the Tetra Data Platform (TDP) - the industry’s only R&D focused, vendor-agnostic, and cloud-native platform.

We share TetraScience’s vision to unlock and connect scientific data and are delighted that, through this partnership, iVention can bring even more value to our customers. By joining the Tetra Partner Network, iVention can continue to focus on developing valuable capabilities within our informatics products while also improving the efficiency of our customers’ scientific applications and workflows.” Oscar Kox, CEO, iVention

Through open collaboration, the Tetra Partner Network functions as the only industry-wide catalyst to replatform scientific data to the cloud as a customer’s first step in the journey to a digital lab. Integrating iLES with TDP allows data to flow from laboratory instruments to iLES through productionized integrations, allowing customers to focus on science rather than data formatting.