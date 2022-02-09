MALS Detector for GPC/SEC characterization of polymers & proteins

The BI-MwA Multi-Angle Light Scattering (MALS) system from Testa Analytical Solutions e.K. is a high-performance detector for studying polymers and proteins in solution as well as investigating aggregation, oligomerization, and complex formation.

If you are looking to determine absolute molecular weights of proteins and polymers quickly and accurately, then look no further. The BI-MwA MALS has the highest performance/price ratio of any light scattering detector used for molecular weight determination. Using the system allows you to eliminate SEC/GPC column calibration and improve your data quality.

The BI-MwA is simple to use but incorporates sophisticated features. Simply inject your sample into the low-volume, 7-angle flow cell. The sample is illuminated by a temperature stabilized, precision power-controlled diode laser. The ultra-stable, high-sensitivity, low-noise CCD detector automatically collects the scattered light. Then, the software extrapolates the data to zero angle to enable precise absolute molecular weight determination.

Compact in design, the flow path of the BI-MwA is vertical avoiding trapped bubbles—a problem commonly associated with horizontal light scattering systems. The flow cell inside the BI-MwA has no sharp corners, only conical shapes meaning previously analyzed samples are much more easily flushed out.

For further information on the BI-MwA Multi-Angle Light Scattering system please visit https://www.testa-analytical.com/gpc-sec-chromatography.html

