Portwell launches first full-size PICMG 1.3 single board computer with 12th gen intel® core™ desktop processors (alder lake S platform)

American Portwell Technology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market, a Titanium Partner of Intel Partner Alliance, and an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), has launched its first full-size PICMG 1.3 single-board computer powered by the latest 12th gen Intel Core desktop processors (formerly Alder Lake S platform). According to Maria Yang, product marketing manager at American Portwell Technology, the new ROBO-8116VG2AR features up to 16C/24T superior computing power to handle more complex workloads, as well as improved graphics performance and high expansion flexibility with various backplane selections. Yang recommends the new ROBO-8116VG2AR as the ideal choice for applications in industrial automation and control systems, medical/healthcare imaging systems, automated test equipment, digital signage, digital security surveillance, broadcasting systems, transportation, video walls and AI.

Image Credit: American Portwell Technology, Inc

PCIe 5.0/4.0-ready for higher speed expansion needs, and DDR5 for greater data bandwidth and processing capability

ROBO-8116VG2AR is Portwell’s PICMG 1.3 full-size Single Host Board (SHB) computer featuring the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors in LGA 1700 socket with Intel R680E/Q670E chipset delivering up to 16 cores and 24 threads with a power range from 35 W through 65 W. The new SHB supports Intel Turbo Boost, Hyper-Threading, Virtualization, Thermal Monitoring, Trusted Execution (TXT), and Speed Step Technology (depending upon processor SKU); delivers up to 64GB dual-channel ECC DDR5 4800 MHz on two SO-DIMM sockets—the higher bandwidth helps boost the throughput of memory-dependent AI models and enables faster and more simultaneous applications; 16x PCIe Gen 5 lanes (up to 32 GT/s), 4x PCIe Gen 4 lanes and 4x PCIe Gen 3 lanes ready to support flexible high-speed expansion cards, and 4x PCI for legacy connection.

The new ROBO-8116VG2AR also features 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C (20Gb/s), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gb/s), 4x USB 2.0, 4x SATA 3.0 (dual ports via backplane), 1x M.2 Type M 2280 for SSD and supports software RAID 0, 1, 5, 10; Dual 2.5Gb Ethernet with integrated Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) real-time capability (on selected SKUs), 2x RS-232, 2x RS-232/422/485 selectable by BIOS adjustment; integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 driven by Xe architecture with up to 32 execution units (EUs) to provide superior 3D multimedia performance; triple independent displays, including HDMI, DVI-D and DisplayPort up to 4K resolution. Available in both clone and extended modes; and supports on-board TPM 2.0 for application security.

Paired backplane for PCIe Gen 5 and Gen 4

PBPE-10P2, the new PICMG 1.3 Backplane, is designed for use with ROBO-8116VG2AR to perform PCIe Gen 5/Gen 4 expansions, featuring multiple expansion interfaces, such as 1x PCIe Gen 5 x16 slot, 3x PCIe x4 slots (2x Gen 4 and 1 Gen 3), and 2x PCI slots on board. In addition, Portwell can also provide customization services on the backplanes design and development to enable drop-and-replacement transformation.

Outstanding computing and graphics performance with longevity suppor

“From our customers’ standpoint,” says Jack Lam, senior product marketing director at American Portwell, “the new ROBO-8116VG2AR offers optimized power consumption and performance for new application needs or a quick upgrade for the legacy application installed with the old SHB. What’s more,”