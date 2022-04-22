Sample management specialists win Queen’s Award for Enterprise

From Ziath LtdApr 22 2022Reviewed by Maria Osipova
Ziath Ltd has been awarded with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise (2022) in the International Trade category.
Image Credit: Ziath Ltd
UK Small Business Minister Paul Scully said “This country is renowned for its entrepreneurial achievements and there is no greater showcase for it than The Queen’s Awards. It is vital we celebrate the success of our businesses and recognise the contributions they make to communities across the country.”
We are incredibly pleased and excited to have gained this award, which is personally approved by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second. The award recognizes Ziath as a premier exporter of scientific instruments that contribute to Life Science research success worldwide. From our Cambridge, UK, base we export 85% of our production which helps us serve the major drug discovery and life science communities around the world. Our dedicated offices in Maastricht, San Diego, Boston, and Tokyo together with a global Distributor network are poised to support our wonderful customers in forensics, diagnostics, biobanking and pharma who have contributed so greatly to our success. We will cherish this award and strive to produce even more innovative sample management products and software to ensure that Ziath customers always know exactly where their samples are stored.”
Steve Knight, Commercial Director, Ziath