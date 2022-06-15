Life science sample tracking and management

Ziath has published a new catalogue that provides an informative technical introduction to its extensive range of innovative readers, scanners, software, automated tube selectors and accessories for tracking and management of life science samples. 

Image Credit: Ziath Ltd

Over the last two decades, Ziath has established itself as a global leader for sample tracking of 2D barcoded tubes in applications including biobanking. compound management and COVID-19 patient sample management. All Ziath instruments are designed to integrate into existing workflows. 

The company’s continual investment in R&D has revolutionized the way 2D barcoded tubes can be used and integrated into life science workflows. Ziath were first to produce a camera-based scanner, first to get the read time for ninety-six tubes down to under a second, first to reliably read AcoustiX™ tubes, first to use Artificial Intelligence to discern empty wells and first to offer full network control of scanners from any connected PC, tablet, or phone on the same network. 

The catalogue introduces Lux – the first truly portable camera-based rack reader that can be used in the lab as well as in front of your freezers or store. Lux boasts an average 8-hour battery life in everyday usage, will re-charge fully overnight and yet be small and light enough to carry comfortably. 

Drawing upon experienced staff in Europe, North America, and Asia, who understand the applications and challenges faced by users, Ziath are able to provide unparalleled technical support thereby ensuring customers can spend more time on their research and less time worrying about the location of their samples. 

To download or request a hard copy of the new catalogue please visit: https://ziath.com/images/brochure/ziath_full_brochure.pdf 

Ziath Ltd
 

