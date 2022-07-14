New dual capability coded tube reader

Ziath announce the launch of a new dual capability coded tube reader – the Duo.

Image Credit: Ziath Ltd

This affordably priced addition to the Ziath range combines the proven 2D-barcode reading technology of the Uno single tube reader with the fast accurate linear barcode reading of the company’s Cyclops adaptor. The new Duo tube reader provides a compact benchtop solution for fast and accurate reading of both code types. 

The Duo tube reader acts like a "keyboard wedge", inserting the numeric barcode value from the tube it has scanned into any open program on your PC desktop. This high-quality tube reader captures and decodes 2D barcodes from the base of tubes in just one second and can read most commercially available tubes with Datamatrix codes on their bases. The additional linear barcode scanner is designed to read linear rack barcodes from the side of whole racks of tubes or the linear code, if present, from the side of an individual tube. Designed as a single, self-contained device – the Duo dual capability coded tube reader requires just one USB led to connect and power it from your PC. Durably constructed, the Ziath Duo is a truly portable reader which can be held and operated in one hand; leaving the other free for tube handling.

For further information please visit: https://ziath.com/products/barcode-scanning/ziath-single-tube-readers 

Source:

Ziath Ltd

