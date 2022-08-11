Sample management innovation on tour

Sample management specialists - Ziath announce they will be exhibiting their latest DP5 range scanners and readers at most major laboratory and automation events across Europe over the next few months.

Image Credit: Ziath Ltd

Highlights of products on show will include the new Handheld 3 device to directly interrogate your sample inventory database directly from the freezer, the new Uno and Duo convenient low-cost single tube readers and the Mohawk / Mirage combination sample picking and verification station.

These innovative sample management products will be on show at Lab Days Copenhagen and the Nordic Biobanking Symposium in Gothenburg (both 6th - 8th September), the ELRIG-FR automation village at Forum Labo in Lyon (19th -20th September) and at WOTS 2022 in Utrecht (27-30th September 2022).

Visitors to SLAS/ELRIG Drug Discovery at London's Excel Centre on 4th - 5th October and the Spanish National Biobanking show in Santander on 27th - 28th October will be able to additionally see LUX - a new portable whole rack barcode reader. LUX is designed to scan and decode a 96-well rack of 2D barcoded tubes in under a second and send the data wirelessly straight to your laptop, tablet, or phone.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
