Sample management innovation on tour

Sample management specialists - Ziath announce they will be exhibiting their latest DP5 range scanners and readers at most major laboratory and automation events across Europe over the next few months.

Image Credit: Ziath Ltd

Highlights of products on show will include the new Handheld 3 device to directly interrogate your sample inventory database directly from the freezer, the new Uno and Duo convenient low-cost single tube readers and the Mohawk / Mirage combination sample picking and verification station.

These innovative sample management products will be on show at Lab Days Copenhagen and the Nordic Biobanking Symposium in Gothenburg (both 6th - 8th September), the ELRIG-FR automation village at Forum Labo in Lyon (19th -20th September) and at WOTS 2022 in Utrecht (27-30th September 2022).

Visitors to SLAS/ELRIG Drug Discovery at London's Excel Centre on 4th - 5th October and the Spanish National Biobanking show in Santander on 27th - 28th October will be able to additionally see LUX - a new portable whole rack barcode reader. LUX is designed to scan and decode a 96-well rack of 2D barcoded tubes in under a second and send the data wirelessly straight to your laptop, tablet, or phone.