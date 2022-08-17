An intervention approach to prevent infectious diseases in future

Around three-quarters of emerging infectious diseases affecting humans are zoonotic, that is they emerge from wild and domestic animals. These zoonotic diseases cause one billion infections and millions of deaths, mostly in low-income countries, according to the World Health Organization.

In this episode of Africa Science Focus, we find out how scientists are taking on this critical issue through farming. Bernard Bett at the International Livestock Research Institute, in Nairobi, Kenya, introduces us to the concept of one health - an intervention approach that recognizes the connection of people, animals and plants.