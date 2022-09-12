Producing complex samples and effective solutions for the fight against disease

insights from industry Tatiana Tiago Product Manager Creoptix

Creoptix, the newest branch of the Malvern Panalytical portfolio, is focused closely on bioanalytical analysis. Closely collaborating with drug development companies, Creoptix achieves ambitious drug development targets involving the most complex of samples to produce effective solutions for both research and the fight against disease.

The launch of the WAVEdelta system allowed Creoptix to swiftly become market leaders in both small molecule and biologics, operating within arenas of drug discovery and simultaneously transforming methods of biophysical development.

In this interview, Creoptix outlines key advantages of their new systems, including ease of use and no-clog microfluidics to facilitate smooth, easy, and accurate analysis, which can be performed rapidly by expert and non-expert users alike for the most efficacious research and solution development.

What is the main focus area of Creoptix?

Creoptix is the newest member of the Malvern Panalytical portfolio. Our core focus is on bioanalytical analysis: including label-free interaction analysis, affinity measurements, and kinetic measurements.

Creoptix works closely with drug development companies, both small molecules and biologics, as well as diagnostics development. One of our main focus areas at present is the launch of the Creoptix WAVEsystem, and our new product for Biologics Solutions.

What are some of the notable changes that have occurred in the industry over the last few years?

This close collaboration between Creoptix and other drug development companies has particularly been the case since the onset of COVID-19, where biophysical actualization became very prominent, as did research and many CROs.

There has been a significant and noteworthy rise in both the number of CROs and the application of biophysical characterization. Diagnostics development also enjoyed a rise during COVID: considering the prevalence of lateral flow applications, we started seeing more of an introduction of biophysical characterizations.

Image Credit:Shutterstock/AndriiVodolazhskyi

How have these industry changes impacted the work of Creoptix?

Drug development targets have already been developed. Today, the work involves tackling the more complex samples. Creoptix starts at that very first stage to ensure that the hits-to-lead screen is as successful as possible. It is imperative to identify the best-quality leads to go into the development, so that is where our physical characterization comes in.

Our WAVEdelta system, a new application that has risen to the forefront, is the selection of antibodies to be used then for the development of diagnostics and drug discovery Ligand Screening and CFCA; it also assists in a range of different areas, including small molecules and biologics. Though this is still linked to drug discovery, it is now operating with the rising burden of chronic diseases.

Cardiovascular oncology has always been a key area of focus, as has diabetes – the latter in terms of gene therapy. Biophysical methods have now been introduced into the early stages of the pipeline and transformed into the development of new targets, which has been quite challenging.

What is the main goal of Creoptix with the new launch?

Our main goal with the new launch is to improve the ease of use and effectively bridge the gap in expert knowledge within the biophysical characterization. There are three main benefits of the product. The first of these is the increased sensitivity. The grading coupled interferometry, which allows for particularly high sensitivity, enables the measurement of a wide range of molecules.

A further advantage is the no-clog microfluidics. These are really important, particularly to biologics customers, as they are working with sticky compounds, serum samples, blood samples, and so on. The no-clog microfluidics allows our customers to work effectively with these samples. Low maintenance is required for the system and throughputs, which is significant for screening, and our rapid wave methods beneficially impact the throughput.

New kinetic methods have been introduced that dramatically reduce analysis time. A typical kinetic screening used to take up to 3 weeks, and our present duration is just 2-3 days.

Image Credit:Shutterstock/Poptika

How is ease-of-use improved with the new product?

It must be noted that the typical user is an expert user. In terms of the assay set-up and complex samples, expert knowledge was previously required on how to get the best conditions and data analysis. Data analysis also requires expert knowledge on how to obtain the best models and mathematical model supply.

This is exactly where the new launch slots into the advanced process: the legal screening and the CSCA are dramatically enhanced for ease of use for non-expert users. The launch will aim to guide users through the assay optimization and assay set-up, as well as data evaluation with our one-click analysis.

The software itself already assists the user in analyzing their data. Instead of a full week just to analyze data, this is shortened down to just a few hours. This is a huge benefit for our new customers as their organizations often expand rapidly with new employees who need to be onboarded. This helps them to hit the ground running and have solutions to hand.

What sets Creoptix and Malvern Panalytical apart from other market leaders?

One of our key advantages, as I mentioned earlier, is in terms of the no-clog microfluidics. This is, therefore, a huge benefit in terms of reduced maintenance. If something clogs the device, the instrument will be out of action for a few days, causing a delay. This is not the case with the no-clog system.

The ease of use is also a significant benefit. The data analysis is where this ease of use truly shines due to the large amount of data analysis required today.

At Creoptix, we implement AI into our data analysis in the initial stages to ensure that we can obtain the best and most well-fitting mathematical models possible. Errors are also identified. There are a range of aspects in which Creoptix is using innovation and digital development to ensure that the data generated by the device can be trusted and can be confidently used for the development as well.

