Entry-level laboratory sample inventory management software

Samples is a sample management tool, designed by Ziath, for laboratories tasked with keeping smaller inventories of stored samples well organized.

This powerful, yet easy-to-use software suite includes a host of features designed to streamline your sample storage workflows and makes adding and searching sample information quick and simple.

Related Stories

Highly intuitive data import tools allow rapid integration with existing sample databases, while its range of sample entry options and fully editable set-up parameters means the system can be optimized for your laboratory or storage facility.

Samples software includes facility for customizable tracking tags and sample types allowing you to associate fully searchable data with your samples. Creating an unlimited number of tracking tags enables laboratories to precisely describe their samples using a variety of descriptor formats including free text, quantities, dates and even links to documents such as safety or regulatory datasheets.

Laboratories using samples software can simply switch between viewing graphical displays of container layouts or a list of all containers and samples,

Designed to save you time, Samples software allows you to save frequently used searches and customize them for future use. An archive function provides access to historical data, even when a container has been permanently removed from storage.

Source:

Ziath Ltd

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ziath Ltd. (2022, November 08). Entry-level laboratory sample inventory management software. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 08, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221108/Entry-level-laboratory-sample-inventory-management-software.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ziath Ltd. "Entry-level laboratory sample inventory management software". News-Medical. 08 November 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221108/Entry-level-laboratory-sample-inventory-management-software.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ziath Ltd. "Entry-level laboratory sample inventory management software". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221108/Entry-level-laboratory-sample-inventory-management-software.aspx. (accessed November 08, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Ziath Ltd. 2022. Entry-level laboratory sample inventory management software. News-Medical, viewed 08 November 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221108/Entry-level-laboratory-sample-inventory-management-software.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Sample management of Covid-19 cryobox tube racks
Accelerating tube picking & selection
Cryogenic storage of biological specimens
Versatile low light barcode reader
Ziath supports mental health charity for young people
High resolution single tube reader
Next generation automation lab achieves huge productivity gains
Network enabled remote sample management

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Ziath Ltd

See all content from Ziath Ltd
You might also like...
Life science sample tracking and management