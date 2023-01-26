bit.bio and Automata partner to manufacture precision engineered human cells at scale and pace

Automata, a leading robotics and automation company powering life sciences labs, today announced it is partnering with bit.bio, to automate parts of the manufacturing process of their iPSC (induced pluripotent stem cell)-derived human cell products.

bit.bio’s precision reprogramming technology opti-ox is ideally suited for automation because it enables unprecedented consistency and scalability for the manufacture of human cells from iPSCs.

The solution that Automata and bit.bio have designed together will automate existing cryopreservation workflows. Cryopreservation is a highly variable and time consuming process when done manually by scientists. The solution will streamline this step through automation, turning it into a consistent, standardised process – it has been designed with multiple liquid handlers and instrumentation in a modular way. The workflows generated ensures the cryopreservation process is executed with no detrimental effects to the cells. The fully automated end-to-end system will free up scientists’ time, reduce human errors and increase batch to batch reliability.

The automation solution supports bit.bio’s lean manufacturing approach. As a first step, it will increase the company’s capacity to manufacture human cell products for research and drug discovery by quadrupling manufacturing output. This will increase the speed at which bit.bio can deliver products to market and support its rapidly expanding portfolio of human cells and disease models. Once validated, the aim is to expand automation to the GMP-grade production of cell therapy products. Together with this partnership bit.bio and Automata are moving further towards the fully automated lab of the future.

Dr Mark Kotter, Founder and CEO, bit.bio comments: “As we continue to expand as a company, we are always looking for ways to streamline our processes. This year is our most ambitious yet and we are launching multiple new cell types and disease models so it’s essential we increase our manufacturing capacity. Our manufacturing team identified cryopreservation as an area that we could automate to achieve this. Being a fast-growing company means we are able to work quickly and effectively with other fast growing companies on novel solutions. So we are excited to be partnering with Automata and will continue to look for novel ways to automate our workflows and build towards a lab of the future.”

Mostafa ElSayed, CEO and Co-Founder, Automata adds: “We’re extremely proud to be partnering with pioneers bit.bio to demonstrate how our technology can help them in their development of consistent and scalable human cell lines. With automation, scientists will work smarter by running more processes with greater adaptability and higher quality data, and focus on the next great advances in human health.”

About bit.bio

bit.bio combines the concepts of coding and biology to provide human cells for research, drug discovery and cell therapy, enabling a new generation of medicines.

This is possible with our precision cellular reprogramming technology, opti-ox™ – a breakthrough gene engineering approach that enables unlimited batches of any human cell to be manufactured consistently at scale through direct reprogramming of stem cells.

The company was founded in 2016 by Dr Mark Kotter from his labs at the University of Cambridge after his discovery of the opti-ox technology.

It has raised over $150m in funding so far, has over 180 employees and is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and San Francisco, US.

About Automata

Automata is the leading robotics and automation company powering the laboratories of the future. Our automated technology enables new and improved processes, empowers scientists with transformed ways of working and delivers faster translation of results from ‘bench to bedside’. Our Lab Automation Platform meets labs where they are on their automation journey, and we are the trusted partner to improving efficiencies and freeing scientists to work on new and innovative discoveries.

We are trusted by customers including trusts within the NHS, and are supporting advancements across Core Testing Labs, Academic Institutes, CDMOs, Pharmas and Biotechs. Learn more about our solutions at www.automata.tech.