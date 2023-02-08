Ziath acquired by Azenta

Sample management specialists - Ziath (https://ziath.com/) today announced their acquisition by Azenta Inc (Burlington, MA, USA).

Image Credit: Ziath Ltd.

Founded in 2005, the Ziath range of innovative 2D barcode readers are a key component of the laboratory automation workflow serving pharmaceutical, biotech and academic customers worldwide.

As a new part of Azenta, Ziath will enhance offerings which support the entire lifecycle of the sample – from specimen collection to sample registration, storage and processing. The Ziath 2D barcode scanners are also fully compatible with and complimentary to Azenta's 2D barcoded sample tubes." Mitch Coyne, SVP and General Manager, Life Sciences Products Business

CEO and co-founder of Ziath, Neil Benn will continue to lead the business as part of the Consumables and Instruments business within the Life Sciences Products segment.

We are looking forward to integrating our great scanners with Azenta's premium offering for sample management and handling in the life sciences segment.” Neil Benn, CEO and Co-Founder, Ziath

Azenta, Inc. (www.azenta.com) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.