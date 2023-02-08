Ziath acquired by Azenta

Sample management specialists - Ziath (https://ziath.com/) today announced their acquisition by Azenta Inc (Burlington, MA, USA).

Ziath acquired by Azenta

Image Credit: Ziath Ltd.

Founded in 2005, the Ziath range of innovative 2D barcode readers are a key component of the laboratory automation workflow serving pharmaceutical, biotech and academic customers worldwide.

As a new part of Azenta, Ziath will enhance offerings which support the entire lifecycle of the sample – from specimen collection to sample registration, storage and processing. The Ziath 2D barcode scanners are also fully compatible with and complimentary to Azenta's 2D barcoded sample tubes."

Mitch Coyne, SVP and General Manager, Life Sciences Products Business

CEO and co-founder of Ziath, Neil Benn will continue to lead the business as part of the Consumables and Instruments business within the Life Sciences Products segment.

We are looking forward to integrating our great scanners with Azenta's premium offering for sample management and handling in the life sciences segment.”

Neil Benn, CEO and Co-Founder, Ziath

Related Stories

Azenta, Inc. (www.azenta.com) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Source:

Ziath Ltd

Posted in: Cell Biology | Business / Finance | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ziath Ltd. (2023, February 08). Ziath acquired by Azenta. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 08, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230208/Ziath-acquired-by-Azenta.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ziath Ltd. "Ziath acquired by Azenta". News-Medical. 08 February 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230208/Ziath-acquired-by-Azenta.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ziath Ltd. "Ziath acquired by Azenta". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230208/Ziath-acquired-by-Azenta.aspx. (accessed February 08, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Ziath Ltd. 2023. Ziath acquired by Azenta. News-Medical, viewed 08 February 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230208/Ziath-acquired-by-Azenta.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Sample management innovation on tour
Accelerating tube picking & selection
Cherry-picking and reformatting tubes from Acoustix racks
High resolution single tube reader
Sample management specialists win Queen’s Award for Enterprise
Ziath supports mental health charity for young people
Entry-level laboratory sample inventory management software
Creating a zoological specimen biobank

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Ziath Ltd

See all content from Ziath Ltd
You might also like...
Life science sample tracking and management