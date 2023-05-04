How COVID-19 has Impacted the Awareness of Viral Sequencing

insights from industry Teresa Cutino-Molgual Virology Clinical Lead Barts Health

In this interview, Teresa Cutino-Molgual, Virology Clinical Lead at Barts Health, talks to NewsMed about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the awareness of the term 'viral sequencing'.

Please introduce yourself and what inspired your career in researching infectious diseases?

I am Teresa Cutino-Moguel, a doctor and clinical virologist at Barts Health, one of the largest NHS trusts in the UK. My first encounter with a patient with HIV was what inspired my career in virology. I found the interaction between the virus and host and the social situation fascinating.

Image Credit: ShutterStock/Andrii Vodolazhskyi

You are currently part of the CDT in molecular and biochemical engineering. Can you provide an overview of this research center and its role in scientific research?

This is a center for doctoral training where the focus is on the multidisciplinary training of scientists, combining molecular biochemistry and clinicians like me who work directly with patients and patient samples.

The area I am involved in focuses on developing new therapeutics or new diagnostic tests. It also focuses on new services that can serve as antivirals, for example. This was one of the projects that I got involved with during the pandemic.

What is meant by the term viral sequencing, and what impact has the COVID-19 pandemic had on the awareness of it?

Viral sequencing is to do with the reading and characterization of the genome of viruses in clinical samples. Before the pandemic, this used to be something that people, or at least clinicians and people in hospitals, thought of as a research tool.

We have been using it for several years to test things such as antiviral resistance. However, with the onset of the pandemic, it became apparent that it is an extremely useful tool that clinicians can use almost directly at the bedside.

Teresa Cutino-Moguel at ICG17 - How COVID-19 has Impacted the Awareness of Viral Sequencing Play

There seems to be a new public awareness of things like viral sequencing, the fact that people now know what PCR tests do and what they stand for, whereas two years ago, the general public probably found a lot of these terms to be alien to them. Would you agree that it has demystified large areas of healthcare too?

Virology has certainly become a lot more present in hospital life, infection control, and amongst the public.

Are you hopeful that we will see it becoming more commonplace in clinical settings by highlighting the importance of viral sequencing? What benefits would that have for the patients and the hospitals themselves?

In my work, I am trying to convey the practical applications that we have already seen of viral sequencing, particularly during the pandemic, such as the work that we have done using sequencing that has impacted clinical presentations of COVID or that can be used as a tool to establish active viral replication with infection control implications.

Image Credit: ShutterStock/Andrii Vodolazhskyi

This can also relate to other works that preceded the pandemic and showed that sequencing could help establish different ways of testing and managing patients or infection control, which is essential to the NHS.

How has sequencing technology evolved, with viral sequencing gaining increased attention in recent years, and what advantage do sequences have for infectious disease research?

Changes have primarily occurred in terms of availability. The main thing that has changed is that viral sequencing has become, in people's minds, available to manage patients. It is still not physically available in most centers because it is a technique that requires a lot of skill and expertise and is still quite costly. However, people still know that it exists and that it can be used. There have also been technical improvements.

We have sharing platforms that allow you to not only sequence your samples and generate data but to compare and share it with other people, which is the main power of sequencing, to be able to know what it means.

The main advantage is that it allows us to precisely characterize what might happen, for example, within a patient, and also to conduct epidemiology and surveillance, which has proven to be crucial during the pandemic.

These things existed before; the pandemic just showed how powerful they are and how important sequencing information is for public health, infection control, drug management, drug development, and vaccine development because everything changes depending on which variant or mutations is detected.

One common thing we hear concerning open-access research is that we should be sharing data. What you learn about a disease in one country might be completely different from what you would learn from it in another, especially since many countries are now focusing on future pandemics and trying to prevent them. Why are we producing data in one part of the world and not sharing it with everyone?

Both sharing and data generation are essential. This is available in certain parts of the world, but it is completely absent in others, in some cases, for example, where there were a lot of transmissions of the SARS-COVID-2 virus. If we had access to information and data from those places, we could predict and learn much from them.

Image Credit: ShutterStock/Corona Borealis Studio

It is not just about sharing and making these platforms available, which is probably the easiest part. It is implementing sequencing in parts of the world with fewer resources, which is essential because this pandemic is a global phenomenon. Having information from all corners of the world is therefore critical.

What are some of the biggest challenges you currently face in viral sequencing?

One of the biggest challenges in viral sequencing is the cost. When you work in the public sector, everything has to be cost-effective and be of direct benefit, improving healthcare and patient care. Sequencing is still relatively expensive when considering other available things, such as a diagnostic lab.

Another challenge is the lack of expertise. Although several intelligent people are working in virology sequencing, it is still a very niche area of virology. Therefore, you need to find the right people; sometimes, these people may need training.

Finally, trying to generate data that can keep the interest of the people who work in a lab and clinicians who will participate and engage with this technology is essential if you want to interpret any sequencing data.

Why are in-person events, such as conferences, so critical in furthering our scientific communication, especially for researchers like yourself at work in very multidisciplinary fields?

There is nothing like being in front of another person and being able to talk. It was incredible that we could continue communicating and working remotely during the pandemic, but this will never replace the interaction and connection you can establish with people in person.

There is a lot more in terms of collaboration that you can establish when you get to know people, and these meetings allow you to do that. It is not just about what happens in the presentations and the questions afterward, but also that other level of interaction that I think is important. Ultimately, most scientific work is based on shared interests, personal communication, or teamwork.

Regarding your talk at ICG-17, why is it essential to highlight diversity, inclusion, and equality at international conferences, and what makes you proud to be a woman in science?

It is important to highlight diversity, inclusion, and equality at international conferences because everybody has the ability and the potential to contribute to science. It does not matter if you are a man or a woman or live in a country with lots or fewer resources.

I am proud to be a part of these forums because I believe that apart from being a woman or my work, it just allows you to be with people with a lot of experience to learn from. I think it is also crucial because of the role model that you become for younger people .

Alongside your research, you often do health education YouTube videos surrounding COVID-19 and other disease research. Why are educational videos so crucial in spreading awareness around infectious diseases, particularly around the spread of misinformation?

Misinformation and fake news were at first an alien concept for me. However, with the pandemic, particularly the vaccines, I think it has become a real problem. It impeded the efforts of the experts working day and night, trying to deliver something that was an absolute privilege: access to vaccination. It was heartbreaking to see this impaired by people spreading lies.

Image Credit: ShutterStock/CKA

It became essential to try to help in any way that I could. Contributing videos to YouTube or on Barts Health website has allowed me to reach more people.

We have lots of people contributing from all backgrounds, including religious backgrounds, because we were trying to make it as accessible, representing as many people as possible .

What is next for you, your research, and your career? Are you involved in any other exciting projects that are coming up?

There are always lots of things happening at Barts Health. We are in a part of London that is a fascinating place. We have a vast population, and we serve a diverse population, and that is really exciting as a researcher and clinician. It is very motivating and inspiring.

We are interested in developing and growing our sequencing capability, both for diagnostic purposes and because we have interesting pathology that we see in our lab and our patients that we want to understand better and learn from.

We have a lot of collaborations that were possible because of the pandemic, so it allowed us to get in contact with colleagues not only at Queen Mary University but in other areas of Barts.

A lot of it involves viral sequencing, but other areas we are looking at are, for example, studying and understanding the immune system and response to viral infections in the patients we see.

BGI's mission is "omics for all." As a scientist, what does that mean to you?

To me, this means technology will benefit everyone by providing knowledge that is accessible to everyone, enabling global access to the appropriate resources, as sometimes you see there is an apparent absence of contributors in third-world countries or developing countries.

I am Mexican and was born in Mexico, so it is important when I see this absence, for example, of Latin America from a lot of these consortia and studies, and parts of Africa, parts of Southeast Asia, that I can help to make a difference. There are a lot of places that still need to be able to contribute; there are a lot of people that are very capable and have a lot of interest and motivation. I think these technologies should reach all corners of the world.

