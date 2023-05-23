Productive, error-free 2D tube rack reading

Ziath, an Azenta Life sciences company. reports that the high-speed of reading and error-free decoding offered by their DataPaq™ Mirage 2D tube rack reader, around 1 second for a full 96 position rack, has made it the instrument of choice for many life science labs.

Productive, error-free 2D tube rack reading

Image Credit: Ziath

Drawing upon our long experience of designing high performance 2D barcode readers – the Mirage employs a unique arrangement of LED lights and “light shelves” to reduce internal reflection and unwanted illumination effects. This patented optical design enables the reader to decode badly printed tubes more easily as well as to discern codes that are covered in a layer of ice. By using a high intensity of light close to the tubes, but with the light shelves blocking direct illumination of the camera, a very high contrast image can be obtained enabling most manufacturers tubes to read easily and reliably. Images are only taken in monochrome which again increases the contrast and reduces the transfer and processing time enabling the Mirage to decode a full rack of 96 tunes in less than one second”.

Neil Benn, Technical Director, Ziath

The Mirage provides easy, out-of-the-box set up and is supplied pre-calibrated and ready to scan. The Mirage can scan all commonly used standard SBS format racks, and its low profile means that it can be easily added into liquid handling platforms and other automation systems. The low profile and economic price make the Mirage the perfect replacement for a traditional flatbed scanner.

For further information on Datapaq Mirage 2D barcoded tube whole rack reader please visit https://ziath.com/products/barcode-scanning/mirage-rack-reader

Source:

Ziath Ltd

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ziath Ltd. (2023, May 23). Productive, error-free 2D tube rack reading. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 23, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230523/Productive-error-free-2D-tube-rack-reading.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ziath Ltd. "Productive, error-free 2D tube rack reading". News-Medical. 23 May 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230523/Productive-error-free-2D-tube-rack-reading.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ziath Ltd. "Productive, error-free 2D tube rack reading". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230523/Productive-error-free-2D-tube-rack-reading.aspx. (accessed May 23, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Ziath Ltd. 2023. Productive, error-free 2D tube rack reading. News-Medical, viewed 23 May 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230523/Productive-error-free-2D-tube-rack-reading.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Sample management on the move
Accelerating tube picking & selection
Sample management innovation on tour
Accelerating development of revolutionary biological dyes
Cherry-picking and reformatting tubes from Acoustix racks
Sample management specialists win Queen’s Award for Enterprise
Creating a zoological specimen biobank
Entry-level laboratory sample inventory management software

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Ziath Ltd

See all content from Ziath Ltd
You might also like...
RFID tagging technology streamlines cryogenic sample management