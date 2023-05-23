Productive, error-free 2D tube rack reading

Ziath, an Azenta Life sciences company. reports that the high-speed of reading and error-free decoding offered by their DataPaq™ Mirage 2D tube rack reader, around 1 second for a full 96 position rack, has made it the instrument of choice for many life science labs.

Image Credit: Ziath

Drawing upon our long experience of designing high performance 2D barcode readers – the Mirage employs a unique arrangement of LED lights and “light shelves” to reduce internal reflection and unwanted illumination effects. This patented optical design enables the reader to decode badly printed tubes more easily as well as to discern codes that are covered in a layer of ice. By using a high intensity of light close to the tubes, but with the light shelves blocking direct illumination of the camera, a very high contrast image can be obtained enabling most manufacturers tubes to read easily and reliably. Images are only taken in monochrome which again increases the contrast and reduces the transfer and processing time enabling the Mirage to decode a full rack of 96 tunes in less than one second”. Neil Benn, Technical Director, Ziath

The Mirage provides easy, out-of-the-box set up and is supplied pre-calibrated and ready to scan. The Mirage can scan all commonly used standard SBS format racks, and its low profile means that it can be easily added into liquid handling platforms and other automation systems. The low profile and economic price make the Mirage the perfect replacement for a traditional flatbed scanner.

For further information on Datapaq Mirage 2D barcoded tube whole rack reader please visit https://ziath.com/products/barcode-scanning/mirage-rack-reader