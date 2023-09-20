CST and Leica Biosystems join forces to develop companion diagnostics for personalized medicine

Cell Signaling Technology (CST), a life science discovery technology company and leading provider of antibodies, kits, and services, is partnered with Leica Biosystems, a technology leader in automated staining and brightfield and fluorescent imaging, to support the development of companion diagnostics (CDx) assays using the extensive portfolio of best-in-class antibodies from CST validated for immunohistochemistry (IHC). Leica is a global market leader in enabling the translation of pre-clinical research into CDx tests, helping pharma partners develop and commercialize cutting-edge diagnostic solutions to identify patients likely to benefit from emerging therapeutics.

Clinical trial recruitment and assessment of patient biomarker status are dependent on the use of effective and reliable CDx assays as a critical component of guiding treatment decisions for personalized medicine. Since 2020, this agreement has facilitated the use of trusted CST® antibodies to unique biomarkers by the Leica Biosystems CDx team to enable leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to leverage these fit-for-purpose tools to support the drug development workflow.

“Ensuring the availability of trusted, highly validated antibody products from initial discovery through translation and CDx development streamlines the pharmaceutical development process and de-risks product commercialization,” said Roberto Polakiewicz, Chief Scientific Officer at CST. “Strategic partnerships like this help drive precision medicine forward by enabling more rapid and efficient development of new therapies to devastating diseases. We're excited to continue working with Leica's leading CDx team to support the advancement of biotherapeutics from discovery through to the clinic.”

Since the establishment of our Companion Diagnostics Team in 2012, our expertise in immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, and automation has enabled assay development for a diverse range of biomarker targets across a variety of cancer types for our Biopharma partners. We are excited to collaborate with CST to develop transformative companion diagnostics for the advancement of personalized medicine for cancer patients.” Rob Monroe, Chief Medical Officer, Leica Biosystems

CST was named Antibody Supplier of the Decade and the 2022 Supplier Succeeding in Cancer Research by CiteAb due to the company's commitment to rigorous validation standards, strong scientific foundation, and ever-expanding portfolio of antibody reagents to unique biomarkers. Across the industry, CST antibodies are trusted for their sensitivity, specificity, and reproducible performance in the assays in which they are validated.