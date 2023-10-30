Remote sample management unchains scientists from their lab bench

Using high-speed, web-based communications protocols - DP5 Network rack decoding software from Ziath can be run from a laptop, desktop, phone, or any other network connected device.

Image Credit: Ziath

Using DP5 Network you can plug all your tube rack readers and scanners into your LAN directly and run them from a PC in your office or somewhere else in the building. This flexibility enables you to have your reader/scanner conveniently near the freezers or compound stores and the results on your desktop or phone.

DP5 Network is fast and secure - it allows you to export tube positions and barcodes in more formats than anyone else - JSON, XLS, CSV, Text, PDF, PNG and Python and send the data in an email to a colleague or your desktop PC.

While any camera-based reader can be upgraded to run DP5 Standard software, only Ziath DataPaq Express and DataPaq Mirage 2D-barcode rack readers can be currently supplied with LAN adaptors and  RJ45 connectors to run the new DP5 Network software.

Source:

Ziath Ltd

Posted in: Device / Technology News

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
