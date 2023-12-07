Colored 96-well skirted PCR plates

Azenta Life Sciences popular FrameStar® 96-well Skirted PCR plate is now available in a wide range of colors (purple, blue, clear, green, red, black, and white) to enable easy visual identification in multi-user labs.

Image Credit: Azenta Life Sciences

Whether you work in a busy pathology, molecular diagnostics, or academic lab, assigning different colored PCR plates can be a real gain. Being able to assign a color for each user, or for each different assay type or source, the wide choice of colored FrameStar® plates helps improve your PCR sample scheduling. With colored plates it is easy to see whose samples are running and who still needs time on the thermocycler.

Manufactured from virgin polymer, free from DNase, RNase, human genomic DNA, and endotoxin/pyrogen, the uniform ultra-smooth polypropylene tubes in FrameStar® 96-well Skirted PCR plates ensure optimum PCR and real-time (RT-qPCR) results every time.

Designed for low volume PCR, with reaction volumes below 20µl, the low-profile wells of this plate are shorter than "standard" profile wells, which decreases the "dead space" between the heated lid of the thermal cycler and the sample in the well. This eliminates condensation forming on the side wall of the tubes, preventing reduction in PCR volume, and increasing the efficiency of the reaction.

The rigid polycarbonate frame of the FrameStar® 96-well PCR plate provides enhanced mechanical stability eliminating warping and distortion during PCR and making it ideal for use with robotic systems. In addition, the thermal stability of the plate frame enables excellent seal integrity, minimal sample evaporation and improved consistency in PCR results.

The FrameStar® 96-well Skirted PCR plate is available with options including barcoding, ethylene oxide sterilization treatment, extra rigid skirt for use with robotic system and an ultra-low DNA binding option for sensitive applications that require maximum DNA recovery.