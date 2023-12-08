New state-of-the-art genomic services facility opening in the UK

Azenta Life Sciences has selected Oxford, UK, a key European life sciences hub, as the location for its next GENEWIZ Multiomics and Synthesis Solutions site. The site will feature a new state-of-the-art genomics lab scheduled to open in early 2024.

The GENEWIZ Oxford Genomics Lab. Image Caption: Azenta Life Sciences

Drawing upon the experienced team from the former Oxford Genomics Centre (OGC), a trusted partner serving top-tier academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech companies for over 20 years, the new Oxford Genomics Lab will provide fast and reliable genomics services from GENEWIZ to support a wide range of project needs from its customers.

Equipped with the latest next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, the new lab will be headed by Dr. David Buck, the former head of the OGC, an internationally recognised expert in high-throughput genomics.

We are excited to announce our new genomic services facility to the UK scientific community. The OGC team members are excited to be transitioning to the new Oxford Genomics Lab, providing NGS services continuity to the Oxford scientific community.” Dr. David Buck, Former Head, OGC

The NGS services provided by the Oxford Genomics Lab at opening will include RNA/DNA extraction, library preparation, sequencing, and bioinformatics analysis backed by experienced Ph.D.-level study managers, from project design through to delivery. The new laboratory will utilize the large network of GENEWIZ collection boxes, which offers convenient courier pick-up to simplify the sample submission process. In addition, we will offer from the local collection boxes in Oxford and Cambridge, free-of-charge dry ice sample collection and shipping. The new lab is expected to begin full operations in March 2024.

GENEWIZ from Azenta is equipped with the latest, cutting-edge NGS platforms globally to enable service users to stay at the forefront of scientific innovation. Some of these platforms include Illumina NovaSeqTM X Plus, PacBio Revio, Oxford Nanopore Technologies GridION, 10x Genomics Chromium X, Nanostring GeoMx®, nCounter®, and Olink® Protein Biomarker Detection.