Understanding Consumer-Consented Data to Optimize Digital Health Programs

In this interview, News Medical speaks with the Healthcare Business of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions about optimizing clinical trial screening and digital health programs through a better understanding of consumer-consented data.

How is consumer-consented data currently used in the context of clinical trials and digital health programs?

Consumer-consented data refers to personal information that individuals have explicitly agreed to share with an organization for specific purposes. It is utilized in clinical trials and digital health programs primarily to streamline the patient screening process and enhance the efficiency of recruitment. This data includes Electronic Health Records (EHR), lab results, and real-time health data from wearables. Using this data in clinical trial screening and recruiting processes helps research teams quickly assess patient eligibility to participate in a clinical trial. When implemented as part of the digital health apps and workflows, consumer-consented health data helps create a more comprehensive picture of a consumer in exchange for more personalized recommendations and programs that may better motivate the consumer to take action to improve their health.

What are the primary benefits of using consumer-consented data for clinical trial patient screening and digital health program optimization?

The primary benefits of using consumer-consented data in clinical trials are increased efficiency, enhanced patient safety, and improved enrollment. Access to the most up-to-date, comprehensive medical records improves accuracy in patient eligibility assessments, significantly reducing screening and enrollment times. When a clinical trial team can minimize delays in these essential and often previously manual, time and labor-intensive processes, they can also achieve considerable cost reductions while conducting their trial, where every day has a substantial financial impact.

What are the industry's main challenges when integrating consumer-consented data into clinical trial patient screening processes?

The main challenge of using consumer-consented data in clinical trials is data fragmentation, as patient records are often scattered across different healthcare providers, complicating the compilation of a complete medical history. Privacy regulations like HIPAA and GDPR add complexity to this challenge. Technological barriers arise from differences in how health records are stored and accessed, slowing down data retrieval. Additionally, ensuring patient understanding and consent requires an ongoing commitment to clear communication and often requires the development of robust educational resources.

How do you address data privacy and security concerns when dealing with consumer-consented data in clinical trials?

Addressing data privacy and security involves implementing advanced technologies and adhering to stringent regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR. Key measures include encrypting data both in transit and at rest, limiting access to authorized personnel through strict access controls, maintaining detailed audit trails for accountability, and ensuring transparent consent processes by clearly informing patients about how their data will be used and protected.

Are there any regulatory challenges associated with using consumer-consented data in clinical trials, and how can these challenges be mitigated?

Most of the regulatory challenges revolve around compliance with diverse privacy laws and guidelines. Mitigation strategies involve standardizing data formats using industry-standard coding systems like ICD-10 and SNOMED for consistency, implementing compliance frameworks to ensure all data handling processes adhere to relevant regulations, and providing continuous education by regularly training staff on regulatory requirements and best practices.

What strategies can encourage patients to consent to sharing their data for clinical trials and digital health programs?

Strategies to encourage patient consent include clearly explaining the benefits and uses of their data to promote transparency. Using user-friendly consent forms and interfaces can simplify the process and reduce the patient burden. Additionally, providing educational resources and involving patients in the trial design helps address their concerns and preferences, fostering a more patient-centric approach.

How do you ensure the quality and reliability of consumer-consented data used in clinical trial patient screening?

Ensuring the quality and reliability of consumer-consented data involves several key strategies. Data verification includes cross-referencing data from multiple sources to ensure accuracy. Data standardization involves normalizing data using industry-standard coding systems. Continuous monitoring is important to regularly audit data for consistency and completeness. Finally, utilizing advanced technologies and robust data integration tools helps to minimize errors and maintain data integrity. These measures collectively ensure that the data used in clinical trials is reliable and of high quality.

What ethical considerations should be considered when leveraging consumer-consented data in clinical trials and digital health initiatives?

Ethical considerations in utilizing consumer-consented data in clinical trials involve several key principles. Informed consent is paramount because you need to ensure that patients fully understand how their data will be used and the implications of their participation. Privacy and confidentiality must be rigorously maintained through strict data protection protocols to safeguard sensitive information.



Equity is another critical factor, ensuring that the benefits of research are distributed fairly and that diverse populations are included in trials to improve the generalizability of findings. And last, transparency is essential. Maintaining openness about data usage helps to build and maintain trust with participants. Together, these form a framework that ensures that clinical trials are conducted with respect, inclusivity, and accountability.

What future trends do you foresee in using consumer-consented data for optimizing clinical trials and digital health programs? How can the industry prepare for these changes?

Future trends in clinical trials and digital health programs include the increasing use of AI and machine learning to analyze large datasets quickly and identify eligible patients more efficiently. There will also be greater integration of real-time health data from wearables and other devices, enabling continuous monitoring and timely interventions. Personalized medicine will likely become more prevalent, with comprehensive data analysis allowing for more tailored approaches to patient care. Enhanced data integration technologies will also facilitate seamless data flow from various sources, improving overall efficiency.



The industry can prepare for these changes by investing in advanced technologies, implementing best practices that are centered around patient engagement, fostering stakeholder collaboration, and continuously updating compliance and ethical standards to adapt to a constantly changing landscape.

