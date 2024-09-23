An interview with Moira Ellie Jimbea, General Managr of South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa

NEWS //Healthcare Outlook magazine interviews Moira Ellie Jimba on the Radiometer history, legacy, and specialization in acute care diagnostics.

September 2, 2024

Copenhagen, Denmark – Moira Ellie Jimba, General Manager of South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa, talks Healthcare Outlook magazine about our 70 years of innovations and partnerships.

Get to know more about our history, specialization in acute care diagnostics, our partnership with House of Paradise, and our diversity, equity, and inclusion priorities through Moira’s lens.

For the full interview, visit the Healthcare Outlook magazine (see page 38), or download the PDF.

"We recognise that to truly make a difference in global healthcare, we need to harness the power of diverse perspectives, experiences, and talents" - Moira Ellie Jimba, General Manager of South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, Radiometer



