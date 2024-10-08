Monmouth Scientific to showcase Sustainable Clean Air Solutions at Lab Innovations.

A UK leader in clean air solutions, Monmouth Scientific, will exhibit at this year’s Lab Innovations, sharing insights into the innovative technologies driving sustainability in laboratory environments.

Image Credit: Monmouth Scientific

On Stand F30, and as part of the SDI Group Lab Equipment Division, Monmouth Scientific will feature a range of solutions, including:

Recirculating Fume Cupboard : Offering a greener, more sustainable solution for fume extraction, the recirculating technology reduces the environmental impact without compromising safety or performance.

: Offering a greener, more sustainable solution for fume extraction, the recirculating technology reduces the environmental impact without compromising safety or performance. Class 2 Biological Safety Cabinet : Designed to protect both users and samples, this essential tool ensures the highest level of safety for handling sensitive biological materials.

: Designed to protect both users and samples, this essential tool ensures the highest level of safety for handling sensitive biological materials. Powder Containment Cabinet: Providing superior containment, the cabinet is ideal for laboratories working with powders and particulates, ensuring a safe and clean working environment.

Roger Guess, Group Managing Director at Monmouth Scientific said: “We are thrilled to be part of Lab Innovations. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and innovation in laboratory clean air solutions.”

In addition to the product showcase, Monmouth Scientific also will be delivering an engaging presentation on Modular Cleanrooms. Head to the Live Lab stage on Day 1 at 10:30 am for an in-depth look into how the cleanroom solutions are setting new standards for adaptability and sustainability in controlled environments.

The team from Monmouth Scientific will be joined by experts from other leading in the SDI Group Lab Equipment Division including:

Safelab Systems | Ducted & Filtration Fume Cupboards

| Ducted & Filtration Fume Cupboards LTE Scientific | Autoclaves & Decontamination Solutions

| Autoclaves & Decontamination Solutions Synoptics | Digital Imaging Technologies

| Digital Imaging Technologies Fraser Anti-Static Techniques | Static Control Technologies

| Static Control Technologies Applied Thermal Control | Process Cooling Solutions

Lab Innovations will take place on 30-31 October 2024 at the NEC, Birmingham. Be sure to join Monmouth Scientific at Stand F30 to engage with industry experts, explore groundbreaking solutions, and gain insights into the latest innovations that are shaping the future of laboratory environments.

For more information or to schedule a meeting during the event visit www.monmouthscientific.co.uk or to register for the show for free as Monmouth Scientific’s guest, click here.