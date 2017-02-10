BMG LABTECH celebrates 21 years of customer service excellence in the UK

BMG LABTECH’s UK subsidiary has achieved more than two decades of innovation and steady growth. The subsidiary was established in 1996 and 2017 sees its 21st anniversary. It was founded to offer excellent sales and service for BMG LABTECH’s wide range of dedicated and multi-mode microplate readers for life sciences applications and high throughput screening purposes. Throughout 2017 there will be various events and promotions for the customers as BMG LABTECH Ltd celebrates 21 years of customer service excellence in the UK.

“Since its incorporation there have been many changes at BMG LABTECH Ltd (UK). Team BMG LABTECH UK has grown and developed into a premium company offering the very best in customer support for the high quality German designed and built range of microplate readers. 2017 marks a milestone year in which I anticipate further growth to support both our existing customer base and enhance our offering to new customers”, says Robert Mount, Managing Director BMG LABTECH Ltd.

“Today BMG LABTECH is at the forefront of technology due to its continuous development of innovative and unique technologies in microplate reading”, adds Robert. “BMG also recognises the importance of innovative approaches to customer support and has a highly qualified and fully trained customer support team which includes applications specialists, engineers and a dedicated technical support desk. We also offer applications support for the lifetime of all our instrumentation, something that we know makes a key difference to our customer base”.