Balance firmware by Mettler Toledo provides a more secure weighing process

February 13, 2017 at 11:56 AM

METTLER TOLEDO analytical and precision lab balances have received a major firmware upgrade. Firmware v3.40 offers better usability for common weighing applications alongside several new features for an improved, more secure weighing experience.

METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to announce that its latest touchscreen balances are being outfitted with a brand-new version of its proprietary firmware. Version 3.40 delivers improvements and additional features to provide what is perhaps the most comprehensive and versatile weighing experience available in the lab today.

The new firmware specifically applies to MS-TS, ML-T, and ME-T analytical and precision balances purchased since April 2016. Additional applications, features, and benefits of the firmware upgrade include:

  • Simpler density determination. A density application for use with METTLER TOLEDO density kits provides improved user guidance to help reliably determine the density of solids and liquids in quality control or R&D labs.
  • Advanced piece counting. With the addition of an advanced piece-counting mode, simplified workflows and various options including reference weight optimization make piece counting easier and offer greater accuracy assurance.
  • Easy-gauge dose-to-target. This graphic option can be activated in most applications to define a target weight, as well as upper and lower tolerances. The optical display appears during dose-in and gives a clear idea of progress to ensure desired targets are reached.
  • Even quicker connectivity. USB host connectivity means USB printers and bar-code readers can be quickly connected to the new balances. USB memory sticks can also be used to back up balance configuration and data.

Related Stories

Included alongside these useful new options are the additional data management features: print-to-file and a more robust backup & restore functionality. Date/time widgets, customized configurations & printouts, and procedural guidance for routine tests using internal weights offer greater ease-of-use and SOP assurance. Each of these features allows v3.40 to offer greater weighing-process security.

Overall, each METTLER TOLEDO balance model retains the features that have made them so popular. MS-TS offers higher security in a durable, large-touchscreen design that is easy and quick to clean. ML-T is compact and easily integrated into any space, offering a large weighing pan with the smallest footprint of the current models. ME-T offers excellent value alongside high quality and ease-of-use.

All three balances offer easy touchscreen operation either bare-fingered or through latex or cotton lab gloves, so users are able to quickly find the desired application for quick and easy weigh-in.

Source:

Mettler Toledo

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Mettler Toledo produce guide for accurate weighing in the lab
Piece from Mettler Toledo helps to ensure compliance on weighing
METTLER TOLEDO introduces new semi-automated 96-channel liquid handling platform
High security Mettler Toledo moisture analyzers eliminate mistakes in the lab
METTLER TOLEDO releases new white paper to improve balance testing with WeightLink technology
Mettler Toledo receive competitive top spot in technology awards
New white paper from Mettler Toledo describes findings from the NewKILO Joint Research Project
METTLER TOLEDO announces release of new XPR micro and ultra-micro balance models

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Turning a smartphone into an otoscope

The traditional device manufacturers used by doctors such as Welch Allyn, Keeler and Heine aren’t digital. It means that they have an external light source (with a battery) and are used to look into the ears but the doctors can’t capture the images.

Turning a smartphone into an otoscope

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

In the outpatient clinic and in the laboratory our current research studies aim at understanding the mechanisms of release and clearance and the biological functions of exosomes and membrane particles in the plasma of individuals who develop emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease characterized by enlargement of airspaces and loss of alveoli.

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

It's only a matter of time before we can reverse the aging process. It hasn't been already achieved because the human body is extremely complex and does itself a lot of different types of damage.

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
METTLER TOLEDO releases new weighing guide to optimize lab performance