New website for quick access to product information launched by Integra

INTEGRA has launched a new responsive website which ensures visitors automatically enjoy a perfectly formatted surfing experience be it viewed from a desktop, tablet or mobile.

Juerg Bass, Marketing Communications Manager said, "The intuitive architecture of the new INTEGRA website allows visitors to simply and quickly locate pertinent product information including technical specifications, how it works, video demonstrations, customer reviews, application notes, best practice guides and related promotional offers."

In addition, visitors can quickly access service and support information, find where their local sales agent is located or identify events that INTEGRA will be attending to enable you to see and try the products in person. The site is well worth bookmarking by anyone involved in using electronic or manual pipettes, microplate dispensers, pipette controllers, vacuum aspirators, sterilization and media preparation systems". Juerg Bass, Marketing Communications Manager, INTEGRA.

To celebrate the launch of the new website - INTEGRA has organised an on-site treasure hunt - with 200 high quality PIPETBOY / PIPETGIRL T-shirts as prizes.