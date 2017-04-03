Considering the role of gravity for accurate weighing results, described in new Mettler Toledo whitepaper

April 3, 2017 at 9:03 AM

During weighing, a balance’s axis needs to be parallel to the force of gravity to be accurate. Learn how to ensure a balance is level to improve weighing results with a free reference guide from METTLER TOLEDO—the third of 12 monthly offers contained in the lab equipment manufacturer’s 2017 e-calendar.

When weighing, the balance axis must be parallel to the force of gravity to fully register this force and accurately report the result of its measurement. This is understood as weight. Therefore, making sure the instrument is level is an important way to avoid the sensitivity errors that disrupt results.  

Related Stories

 

As part of its 2017 e-Calendar series, METTLER TOLEDO is offering a downloadable reference paper entitled “Getting Weighing Right: The Importance of Leveling a Balance” during the month of March. This paper will help readers understand gravity’s role in weighing and providestips on balance handling and unique balance technology that will help guarantee level weighing and avoid errors.

A balance can quickly fall out of level—for example, when the balance is moved for better access to the space around it for cleaning. Especially when weighing small samples, these tiny shifts can result in errors higher than established tolerances. Worse, once they occur, their effects propagate down the processing chain. As such, correct balance position has a significant impact on the quality of results and products.

To help avoid weighing errors that cause costly quality inconsistencies, download “Getting Weighing Right: The Importance of Leveling a Balance” now.

Source:

METTLER TOLEDO

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Coulometric low bromine index determination explored in new white paper by Mettler Toledo
Even skin shedding can impact weighing accuracy - Mettler Toledo release tips for weight handling
Webinar on calibration and routine testing for laboratory equipment
Mettler Toledo provide resource on the importance of calibrating weighing devices
Mettler Toledo’s Laboratory Expertise Library provides information on efficient sample preparation
Weighing accuracy improved with Mettler Toledo ultra-microcomparator balance
Mettler Toledo present webinar on technique for ion determination in food
METTLER TOLEDO announces online seminar focusing on crystallization scale-up

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Fighting colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a combined term to describe the malignant tumors that occur in the large intestine; the colon being the upper part of the large intestine and the rectum being the lowest part of the large intestine.

Fighting colorectal cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New weigh modules by Mettler Toledo reduce contamination risk and increase efficiency