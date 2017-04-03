Considering the role of gravity for accurate weighing results, described in new Mettler Toledo whitepaper

During weighing, a balance’s axis needs to be parallel to the force of gravity to be accurate. Learn how to ensure a balance is level to improve weighing results with a free reference guide from METTLER TOLEDO—the third of 12 monthly offers contained in the lab equipment manufacturer’s 2017 e-calendar.

When weighing, the balance axis must be parallel to the force of gravity to fully register this force and accurately report the result of its measurement. This is understood as weight. Therefore, making sure the instrument is level is an important way to avoid the sensitivity errors that disrupt results.

As part of its 2017 e-Calendar series, METTLER TOLEDO is offering a downloadable reference paper entitled “Getting Weighing Right: The Importance of Leveling a Balance” during the month of March. This paper will help readers understand gravity’s role in weighing and providestips on balance handling and unique balance technology that will help guarantee level weighing and avoid errors.

A balance can quickly fall out of level—for example, when the balance is moved for better access to the space around it for cleaning. Especially when weighing small samples, these tiny shifts can result in errors higher than established tolerances. Worse, once they occur, their effects propagate down the processing chain. As such, correct balance position has a significant impact on the quality of results and products.

To help avoid weighing errors that cause costly quality inconsistencies, download “Getting Weighing Right: The Importance of Leveling a Balance” now.