Exceptional user comfort during long periods of routine microscope observation from Olympus CX43 and CX33 microscopes

Ergonomic and easy to use, the new Olympus CX43 and CX33 microscopes help keep users comfortable during long periods of use, maximizing work efficiency.

In high-throughput laboratory environments, user comfort is important for maintaining productivity. The CX43 and CX33 microscopes are designed with features to minimize user fatigue, including:

The stage is 70 mm lower than the previous model, resulting in a large working space under the eyepieces that makes it easier to check or swap samples with just one hand.

The stage knob and co-axial focus knobs are both designed lower to the microscope base, so users can reach these controls while their forearms remain resting on the desk.

The low-positioned revolving nosepiece accommodates up to five objectives and enables users to quickly change magnification with minimal arm movement.

In addition to features that help make users more comfortable, the CX43 and CX33 microscopes support a variety of observation methods, giving users the flexibility to switch to the most appropriate method for their application.

The universal condenser in the CX43 microscope can be used with Olympus UIS2 objectives ranging from 2X to 100X magnification and supports brightfield, darkfield, and phase contrast observation methods.

Now users no longer have to deal with the hassle of changing a special condenser every time they change observation methods. The CX33 microscope has a built-in camera port and the CX43 microscope has an optional trinocular observation head for digital imaging.

The microscope’s observation methods are also supported with a new LED light source that provides uniform illumination.

The color temperature of the LED light source remains consistent at any brightness level and has been optimized so that users working with stained samples can view them in their natural colors. The LED is also economical; it uses less electricity than halogen light sources and has a life span of approximately 60,000 hours.