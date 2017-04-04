Bedfont Scientific picks up trophy for Exporter of the year 2017 at KICC Awards

April 4, 2017 at 3:06 AM

Second generation family company, Bedfont®, based in Harrietsham, picks up trophy for Exporter of the year 2017 at the Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce Awards

On Thursday 30th March 2017, the Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce hosted its prestigious awards evening at the Canterbury Cathedral Lodge, where Bedfont®, a small family business of less than 40 people, picked up the sought after Exporter of the year 2017 award.

Established in 1976, Bedfont® is a second generation family company that specialises in the design and manufacture of breath and gas analysis equipment, with its wide range of products now found in over 70 countries worldwide.

Andy Smith, sales manager, explains:

Bedfont® operates through a network of distributors, of which the first ever distributor was appointed in 1988 by our father Trevor Smith. In fact, that relationship continues still today between myself and the distributor’s daughter. It is more than a business arrangement; we see our distributors as an extension of the Bedfont® family and it this great relationship that enables us to continue expanding our reach globally.

Jason Smith, managing director, adds:

We are very proud and grateful to accept the accolade Exporter of the year 2017 from the KICC. I’d like to dedicate this award to the Bedfont® family, who is not only my biological family, but the hardworking staff at Bedfont® and our distributors, without whom we would not be here today.

Source:

https://www.bedfont.com/news/home/small-family-business-bedfont-scientific-ltd-wins-exporter-of-the-year-2017-at-the-kicc-awards

