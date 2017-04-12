Moisture application library by Mettler Toledo helps implement reliable moisture analysis

April 12, 2017 at 11:46 AM

METTLER TOLEDO has catalogued more than 120 halogen moisture analyzer (HMA) methods for a variety of samples across all industries. The resulting Moisture Application Library uses a comprehensive filter set to browse through data sheets, providing method parameters and sample preparation suggestions to help implement reliable moisture analysis in the lab.

Related Stories

Moisture analysis is a critical part of many processes in R&D, quality control, and production labs. For these busy labs, HMAs are an attractive option for this critical test because it typically takes just 5-15 minutes. In contrast, standard oven-based Loss-on-Drying (LoD) usually takes several hours.

Establishing a reliable protocol that provides results comparable to the standard method is a prerequisite. METTLER TOLEDO has performed this initial research for more than 120 sample types and cross-validated them against reference methods to help develop an effective and robust method for distinct samples in the lab. These methods are available online via the Moisture Application Library.

The library is easy to use. Simply input information regarding the sample into the search engine. Once entered, the library shows all methods that match that search criteria and generates a downloadable PDF for each. These quick-start method guides include detailed method parameters, including how to prepare samples for both the standard method and for HMAs. An XML file is also provided, which allows users to load the parameters directly into their METTLER TOLEDO HX204, HS153 or HC103 HMA.

METTLER TOLEDO is confident that the library will be helpful to lab operators and quality managers around the world who seek to save time and streamline moisture-analysis workflows using halogen moisture analysis.

Source:

Mettler Toledo

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

METTLER TOLEDO announces online seminar focusing on crystallization scale-up
New Mettler Toledo webinar on dynamic mechanical analysis
New Mettler Toledo e-training course, DSC curve interpretation
Mettler Toledo’s Laboratory Expertise Library provides information on efficient sample preparation
Determining glass transition with thermal analysis, a new webinar by Mettler Toledo
Webinar on calibration and routine testing for laboratory equipment
Mettler Toledo releases 'Cleaning recommendations and regulations for balances'
New weigh modules by Mettler Toledo reduce contamination risk and increase efficiency

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future

Illumina was founded in 1998. It was based on technology invented by Dr. David Walt that was licensed from Tufts University and formed the basis of our microarray business. The fundamental invention was a unique way to put beads in wells that were created on fiber optic bundles, with the beads being imaged through the fibers.

Genomic analysis technologies: past, present and future
Advertisement

Latest Life Sciences News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Mettler Toledo provide resource on the importance of calibrating weighing devices